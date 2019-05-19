He has only been on Florida State's campus a little more than a week, but Wisconsin graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook already seems to be making a positive impression on his new teammates.

The former Badgers starting quarterback has been participating in voluntary player-run practices with the Seminoles, and junior tight end Tre' McKitty said on Sunday that Hornibrook fits right in.

"Last two weeks, got to know him a little bit," McKitty said. "Got to throw with him. And he's a good guy -- I like him a lot. He's gonna help this team as well."

McKitty, who was in Tampa with head coach Willie Taggart and linebacker DeCalon Brooks during a stop on Taggart's spring booster tour, said FSU's players are well aware of the success Hornibrook enjoyed at Wisconsin.

Hornibrook started 32 games over the past three seasons and ranks third in Wisconsin history with 47 touchdown passes. His best year came in 2017 when he threw for 2,607 yards and 25 touchdowns while posting a pass efficiency rating of 148.6. Among the highlights was an Orange Bowl MVP performance when he threw four touchdown passes against then-No. 11 Miami.

Hornibrook posted a 26-6 record as a starting quarterback and is expected to compete with redshirt sophomore James Blackman for the starting job this fall.

"He's had a history of winning," McKitty said. "I think he's gonna bring a lot to the table. Both him and James are gonna help us do a lot of things -- a lot of good things."

While most consider Blackman the favorite to hold on to the top job, FSU coach Willie Taggart is very excited about having Hornibrook on the roster.

"I talked to Alex about two days ago, and things were going well," Taggart said. "He's been out there with the guys already. Said everything's been going well so far."

If nothing else, Hornibrook will give the Seminoles "competitive depth" at the quarterback position. That is something Taggart has emphasized at every spot on the team this offseason.

"A guy that's won -- he's won at the highest levels," Taggart said of Hornibrook. "It will be really good to have Alex here and competing. We're excited to have him."