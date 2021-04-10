While returning starter Jordan Travis has understandably had the edge in Florida State's quarterback battle this spring, UCF grad transfer McKenzie Milton made things interesting in Saturday's spring game.

Milton and Travis each led the first-team offense to touchdowns on their first drives against the first-team defense, and they each led the offense to field goals on their second drives before coming up empty on their third possessions.

Milton finished the day completing 6 of 11 passes for 96 yards and one touchdown -- a 16-yarder to redshirt freshman Bryan Robinson. Travis completed 8 of 14 passes for 115 yards and one score. His touchdown was a 44-yarder to freshman receiver Malik McClain.

