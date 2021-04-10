QBs, young WRs come through with big plays in FSU spring football game
While returning starter Jordan Travis has understandably had the edge in Florida State's quarterback battle this spring, UCF grad transfer McKenzie Milton made things interesting in Saturday's spring game.
Milton and Travis each led the first-team offense to touchdowns on their first drives against the first-team defense, and they each led the offense to field goals on their second drives before coming up empty on their third possessions.
Milton finished the day completing 6 of 11 passes for 96 yards and one touchdown -- a 16-yarder to redshirt freshman Bryan Robinson. Travis completed 8 of 14 passes for 115 yards and one score. His touchdown was a 44-yarder to freshman receiver Malik McClain.
During the main portion of the scrimmage, backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker completed 12 of 20 passes for 81 yards and one interception with the second-team offense. Freshman DB Kevin Knowles was credited with the INT.
McClain led the receivers with two receptions for 71 yards. Tight end Camm McDonald caught two passes for 39 yards, and freshman receiver Joshua Burrell caught one 39-yarder.
Tailback Lawrance Toafili led all rushers with 45 yards on four carries, while Treshuan Ward added 41 yards on six attempts.
The defense was credited with 11 sacks on the QBs, who were wearing non-contact jerseys. Dennis Briggs led the way with three.
