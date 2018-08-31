Warchant.com

Florida State will be down to just two scholarship quarterbacks when it kicks off the season vs. No. 20 Virginia Tech on Monday night.

Just four days after junior Deondre Francois was named the starting quarterback, redshirt freshman Bailey Hockman informed the coaching staff of his intentions to transfer. The only scholarship quarterbacks remaining on the depth chart are Francois and sophomore James Blackman.

The Seminoles also have three walk-on quarterbacks, all of whom are in their first year in the program:

* Freshman Nolan McDonald (6-2, 179) of Long Beach, Calif; he's the brother of FSU freshman tight end Camren McDonald;

* Freshman Alex Eleyssami (6-1, 196) of Orlando; played at First Academy;

* Freshman Beau Fillichio (6-4, 193) of Fort Lauderdale; played at St. Thomas Aquinas.

Hockman, who enrolled in January of 2017, redshirted his first season after suffering an injury that kept him out of August preseason practices. The former three-star recruit had several major offers prior to signing with the Seminoles, including Alabama, Georgia and Miami.

The decision must have been somewhat of a surprise to the coaching staff considering the backup quarterback interviewed with the media on Thursday (see below). He also was still listed on the team's official website Friday morning.

"Of course we were upset at first," Hockman said Thursday. "But it's about winning ball games. Whatever gives us the best chance to win is what I think is right."

He went on to say that he would continue to prepare as if he was the starter. And when he was asked about the possibility of transferring, the redshirt freshman said that wasn't in his plans.

"I know that I've got time," Hockman said. "I'm a redshirt freshman. I've still got four years. So I've got plenty of time. You never know what can happen. I might be able to get out on the field this year."

If Hockman enrolls at a new college for the fall semester, he could sit out this year and be eligible to play at an FBS school in the fall of 2019. FSU officials have not heard of his potential destination.