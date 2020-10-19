Quarterback Jordan Travis 'doing fine,’ should be ready for Louisville
For the second straight week, Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was banged up during a game, leaving his playing status in question.
Late against North Carolina, the redshirt sophomore was in obvious pain because of his left shoulder. He gutted it out to finish the game but once again many wondered if he would be able to suit up this week as FSU prepares to take on Louisville.
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell confirmed during his Monday press conference that Travis practiced in a limited basis on Sunday and it sounds like he will be able to continue as the starting quarterback this Saturday.
"He's doing fine," Norvell Said. "Like any quarterback, he was a little sore yesterday,"
Travis has sparked the offense since he came on in relief in the Seminoles' come-from-behind victory against Jacksonville State. He continued that success last Saturday against then No. 5-ranked North Carolina, leading the Seminoles to a 31-28 upset victory.
"Jordan, you can see his confidence. Through every opportunity and experience he has, he's getting better," said Norvell. “How he's preparing mentally and being able to understand the checks we have and the things we're looking for, whether it's protections or checks in the run game. ... Really pleased with what I'm seeing in his investment."
Florida State travels to Louisville this Saturday with kickoff scheduled for noon ET.
