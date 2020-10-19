For the second straight week, Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was banged up during a game, leaving his playing status in question.

Late against North Carolina, the redshirt sophomore was in obvious pain because of his left shoulder. He gutted it out to finish the game but once again many wondered if he would be able to suit up this week as FSU prepares to take on Louisville.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell confirmed during his Monday press conference that Travis practiced in a limited basis on Sunday and it sounds like he will be able to continue as the starting quarterback this Saturday.

"He's doing fine," Norvell Said. "Like any quarterback, he was a little sore yesterday,"

