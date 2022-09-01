The Florida State football team held its final open practice on Thursday morning, with two potential starters on the field. Maurice Smith took reps with the offensive line, while Johnny Wilson participated and had a touchdown grab late in the practice.

"I think Maurice is doing well," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "Like what I've seen up to this point. Continue to see where it goes up to the game."

FSU opened the practice indoors, moved outside for the majority of the morning and then went back inside as the Seminoles simulated crowd noise for a second straight open practice ahead of Sunday's game (7:30 p.m. ABC) against LSU in the sold-out Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Norvell said he particularly liked the final hour of practice, which would have reflected most of the periods the Seminoles were indoors.

After practice, he reflected on the opportunity ahead when asked if Sunday's game could set the tone for the 2022 season.

"To be able to play in a spotlight game, it's great," Norvell said. "I want the world to see what I get to coach and the young men I get to coach. These guys, they work really hard. I just want them to be their best in the moment ... Yeah, we will get a real glimpse of where we are come Sunday night. What does that mean for the rest of the season? It's the step in front of us."

Malik McClain made a pair of nice grabs late in practice, one on each sideline during 11-on-11 work. Ontaria Wilson had a few nice grabs: running in stride to haul in a pass from Jordan Travis, while AJ Duffy hit Wilson in the corner of the end zone during goal-line drills.

Florida State held the final media availability ahead of the LSU game on Thursday morning. Below is video of Norvell's post-practice interview.