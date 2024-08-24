A season of change but one that began with great expectations now instead opens with a stunning, and stinging, loss.

Jamal Haynes ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns and Aidan Birr made a 44-yard field-goal attempt with no time left as Georgia Tech upset No. 10 Florida State 24-21 in the teams’ season opener on Saturday.

Haynes King threw for 146 yards and ran for 54 yards as the Yellow Jackets (1-0, 1-0 ACC) were able to control the line of scrimmage and accumulate 190 rushing yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

"They did a good job of extending drives and obviously making the plays that were necessary there to the end," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. ...

"For our football team, it’s about where our response goes from here. Obviously, we’re all hurt. You come, you work, you want to start off a season a certain way. We came up short of that tonight."

DJ Uiagalelei was efficient in completing 19 of 27 passes for 193 yards in his Florida State debut. While he didn’t throw a touchdown pass or interception, he completed a pair of passes on fourth-and-long as the Seminoles (0-1, 0-1) tied the game at 21-21 with 8:18 to go.

Roydell Williams and Lawrance Toafili each had touchdown runs for the Seminoles, who couldn't dictate up front and just 98 yards on 31 carries (just 3.2 yards per carry).

Ryan Fitzgerald made a 59-yard field-goal attempt, a career long and the second-longest in school history, just before halftime to tie the game at 14. Fitzgerald added a 52-yarder earlier in the game.