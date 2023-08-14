In addition to hearing from head coach Mike Norvell, we also heard from all three Florida State football coordinators after Sunday night's first scrimmage of fall camp. Below are videos of the interviews with offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and special team's coordinator/defensive ends coach John Papuchis, along with transcripts of what they said.

On what was put on the plate for QBs and how they responded Atkins: “We put the whole gamut. We have to learn how to operate with some tempo, we have to take ownership. I think a lot of times when you get into your first scrimmage you’ve had the segmented parts of practice. When you get to these segments, they go randomly. You might end up in a third and long, you might end up in a second and short. You might be in the red zone on play 12. We have to manage the situations as they come because we are starting to separate. I thought the situations in practice have been good. I thought in the (scrimmage) it kind of snuck up on them. Overall, we have leaps and bounds we have to go. I think they were solid but we have to do a better job of seeing those situations and attacking them in the moment, like when we can’t take negatives and a couple of things like that. On Brock Glenn and playing live Atkins: I believe Brock went live in the spring, too. I think it’s good not only for Brock but for everyone on the team. Whether it be pursuing the quarterback, whether it be protecting a live body. Also with Brock making quick decisions. He is a duel threat, so he’s using his legs. The good thing about Brock is he is a tough guy, he wants to go live all the time. We have to protect that boy from himself. It’s good to get him in there and see him operate in a live jersey and play some ball. On Jahiem Bell breaking tackles Atkins: “Jaheim’s a competitor. We've seen it out there, he’s tough to tackle. He’s a physical kid. Jahiem will be fine. He wanted to go live too. He has a toughness about him. It was good to see it show up today.” On the run game Atkins: “We saw the big plays show up, which has been consistent. When you get in practice, you get those three, four, and five play rotations as the ones, twos and you have the other side swapping threes and fours. This is the first time we got into some eight, nine or 12-plus play drives and then we have to know how to operate once we get down there. You heard about the goal line stop or getting in the red zone and sputtering and having to settle for field goals. The big plays showed up, we just have to do a good job with the routine plays and switching gears once we cross over to play eight, nine or 10, 11, or 12 of a drive. When you start at the 25 and get to the 1, you probably ran 12 plays and we have to play stronger than then we did before. I think the big plays did show up when they were clean and we broke some tackles. But once we get to the end of the drives and get to that tough time, you have to decide fatigue, mental focus, all that stuff - every injury is popping up, every anxiety – we have to know how to finish drives in those moments. On the offensive line and depth Atkins: “We have some good competition but the good thing about it is everyone is getting reps. We are really starting to see guys go from wide-eyed to tight-eyed, focusing on seeing edge pressures, seeing movements, and understanding situations. That’ll start coming because once the installations slow down, you get to sharpen those tools. Overall, I think we have some good rotations and some good work. So, it’ll be interesting to see. We have some good battles going on, we have some guys bouncing back and some guys back and feeling good. So, I am excited about that group and seeing how far they come once we start to sharpen and slow the installs down. Now we can see what those guys can do.” On QB play during the scrimmage Atkins: “I think it was solid. You see some guys pick up some big-time third downs, they took what the defense was giving them. But understanding situations. We had a couple of times where we might have had to take a negative play when it wasn’t time to take a negative play. We might have had a guy that we need to get the ball to on the screen. We have to find a way to get better, we have to check a protection or check a run. Overall, I believe it is a solid performance but we're looking to take that next step to ownership of the offense, whether it be dictating and controlling the play or speeding up the tempo watching the clock. We had a couple of procedure penalties, understanding where guys need to be before we get snapped the ball and taking advantage of that kind of stuff. I want to see that next step take which I think you saw flashes of it and and they did a solid job. But you just want to see that ownership and I think it continues to grow like I talked about with the offensive line with the slowing of the install and the more ownership. Also as coaches, we can’t be babysitting, holding their hands anymore. Sometimes the hardest thing to coach doing practices is to let something happen that you know, before happened something you got a lot of mess it up and didn't go afterward. So I have to do a better job of letting those guys play in practice, and then going to correct it before you kind of give them holding their hand and kind of giving them a little bit of cheat code.” On Hykeem Williams and newcomers Atkins: “Hykeem has come a long way. I’ve been very proud of his jump from the spring to now has been evident. I have been proud of his progress. If he continues to grow, he can help us pretty good and pretty quickly. I like his progress. Fat (Destyn Hill) is a competitor. Fat and Keon are very similar, we talk about competitive spirit, toughness, avoiding contact, no fear, and all that type of stuff. Those guys have been phenomenal. Those guys jump right in and fight through the fatigue of camp. At the receiver position you talk about the days being in Jacksonville, the heat, those legs, they get heavy on them. So, you’re starting to see their toughness and competitiveness take over as we put them in tough positions. I have been proud of that group and how they have been coming along and fighting through some toughness. On Keon Coleman Atkins: “Keon is one of those players when he looks at you, he looks through you. His eyes do not leave you. We have these deals at night where we give them different football situations where we talk about different situations that come up in the game. We have notebooks and we do this every night. He is locked in. He is answering questions before they pop up. He loves the game and he loves it all the way around. To see him really see situations where he understands ‘Ok, I can’t do this, I can’t do that.’ And to see him talk to those younger guys about, ‘you need to do this or do that.’ Different situations type of deal. He is focused. He knows what he wants to do, he has his mind made up and he has been really grasping and picking it up.” On Rob Scott and Bless Harris Atkins: “I am going to start with Bless, you talk about a guy who had to deal with adversity. He sustained an injury that kept him out all season and he jumps right back in and he’s rolling good. He’s rolling with the 1s and getting a lot of good work. I’ve been proud of his progress. There are some things we have to clean up with him, ownership of his position, there are too many times I’m seeing him lapse a little bit. I’m seeing 30 good flashes and two negatives. We have to get rid of the negatives. But I am pleased overall with Bless’ approach, the way he’s coming out to work. Bless is blue-collar, doesn’t say much, just comes out to work. I appreciate his approach and keeping his body ready. Rob will be fine. Rob has played a lot of football around here. We’re just being more protective of Rob ourselves, but he will be ready to go. He’s gotten out there and got some work. He’s doing fine, so I have been very pleased to see him ahead of schedule. You watch him at the end of the season, I was glad we were able to take care of him. If it’s up to Rob, Rob will always go.” On Caziah Holmes Atkins: “I saw him progressing as we went. There was one run where the whole opened up and he got tripped up and got 5. The decision he made was that wasn’t going to happen again. There was not another run where he went backward, it was always forward and advancing the ball and the big plays started showing up. He’s a tough runner. He got out in the open field and got out pretty good. I like to see him open up the run a little bit. It was good to see the big man rolling but he’s been that tough back for us getting those short-yard situations for us. I’ve been pleased with his focus level, too. He’s picked it up pretty well, too. He’s transitioning from a guy who was on the scout team. He’s picking it up very well.”

On how the defense has performed through 9 practices Fuller: “Well, I thought tonight, you know, we got done a lot of good things. We go in with rep counts for certain groups of people, opportunities to tackle. I thought that showed up, some really good, but some really poor. I thought the guys that we put out there with certain rep counts went out there and played hard early, and I really liked the sideline energy as some of the other guys rotated in. I think our depth is showing up in camp at this point usually get pretty fit just with banged bodies. I think we've recruited and evaluated really well, which now when you're getting in these first scrimmages, and usually at the end of the scrimmage you've got some guys in there that, you know, probably played. You know, they're just kind of taking some reps they’ll be scout-team players, I think we've developed a lot of depth on both sides of the ball that even when you're going down to that third group, you still got some players that you're trying to evaluate. You're always trying to grow each player but it really is still evaluation mode. Some of these guys, you know, how they're gonna help, where they're gonna help, limited roles, whatever that is. “So, through nine, I think we're growing. I think our guys are definitely giving the amount of energy that will be asked from them. There’s not a whole lot of repeat mistakes right now. Usually early to meetings and prepared. It's just continuing to press the execution at a high level. And that probably goes for both sides of the ball, but on defense especially in my evaluation.” On the defense’s goal-line stand during the scrimmage Fuller: “I really like our identity down there. I think we've started to draw those lines that, it takes a lot of guts when, usually they get down there because a play was given up but I think that's what I think a run broke and somehow someway get down there and there were four plays inside the five and the last one come down, I think it was a third from the two yard line. Then there was a fourth from a one yard line and guys did a good job of standing up. It was kind of a collective stop, you know, a lot of different bodies in there. And it was good to see, I think anytime you're trying to build identities, you know, when everybody in the world know they’re gonna run the football, you have to stop it, and they've got to get a yard and go, I think that says a lot about that group in that moment. And I was proud of ‘em tonight to stand up and do that. It's gonna need to be continued. On creating takeaways through nine practices Fuller: “We’ll we’re catching the ball, which is a big deal. When you get your hands on it, I can’t remember us dropping many right now. So our hands are there. We're definitely making the plays which, which is a great thing. Still want to see more takeaways from when the ball is possessed.I think we're picking the ball off. We’ve got to create more fumbles. Obviously, you know, in hindsight when you play against your guys, you don't want to turn the ball over or in between YAC and, and Ron and Mike, those guys do a great job of coaching ball security, but you know, through punch-tackling, through some pile rip-outs, that was something we emphasized when we went into the scrimmage today to make sure there was attempts in there. So we got to keep working at it, we want to create more, we need to create more and you know, but I have been pleased, especially with the back end when getting in better position maker plays, we have been coming out with the football and that something's got to continue. On how the young safeties did in the scrimmage Fuller: “You know, I'm really pleased with the young group, and I think we've got to continue to push Shyheim and Akeem to play to their ability. I think they both have the ability to be really good ACC safeties. I think Kevin brings some real confidence, you know, he's got great speed for that position, a really good feel and sense. But I'm really excited about what KJ Kirkland, Aslynd Barker and Conrad Hussey have done here through this first week and a half. I think they all have chance to help us in some role, whether it's through depth, whether it's through rotations, whether it's through special teams. I think there's thumbs up on all three of those guys. We’re still, as we go, what is the difference between those three, how consistent will that person be? You know, if you're looking for that fourth and fifth guy you're looking for consistency, guys that you can count on, guys will be in the right positions to make their plays, or our defense that shouldn't be a position – Jammie showed up last year – you should be playmaker. We’ve got to continue to get that and I think we've got a good group. But it's definitely a group that we got to continue to push the execution and the production. A lot of key work goes into that spot. But we've showed the ability to feature playmakers in that spot. And I think we have guys that can do it. It's just we got to continue to grow those young guys, but I'm super excited about all three of those. And I think the move of Kevin has really helped our defense. He’ll still plays a nickel for us, but I think, you know, he’ll bring a skill set there that will really help it impact the Akeem and Shyheim.” On the performance of Josh Farmer Fuller: “This is the year for Josh. You know when I say that, usually that third year of defensive tackles, you guys have seen his body develop and his strength. And now he is a major Division-one, Power Five defensive tackle from a strength, size, physicality. Now he's been in the system for three years, so the technique is there. He understands the defense, now it's about letting it fly and making sure he's playing as consistent and as hard as he can. But this is the year that Josh takes that step. And, I know he's got the willingness, the want-to, he's got a high expectations for himself. And you know, he's gonna be a critical piece because we've got to be absolutely dominant inside for us to be the defense we need to be. We've got to build that wall stop and stop the run, and it starts up front with that position.” On the rotational defensive ends Fuller: “Yeah, I'm excited. Gilber has really come on this week. I thought this was his best week since he’s been here. Counting through spring, through summer, and now watching him go through drill work, you know, I just get I always tell JP that there's so much in that player. And now it's our job to continue to get what we see and drill work throughout the game and I think that stuff is starting to show up. He's playing faster. He's playing lower. But I mean, he's got the size, speed, physical elements, all of it, and he's played a lot of football. He's just got to play at our level and our standard. And you know, he's got all the willingness to do it. We just got to continue to push it up. I thought Byron Turner showed up tonight. He's always been somebody that I knew, he's got a high level of toughness. He can flat out run, he's finally been consistent with his bodyweight. He's healthy, he's stronger. He's somebody that we got to continue to push, put in that situation. Right now he's our fourth guy, battling for reps with the third guy and you know, I think he's got a chance. Then Jaden Jones is coming off of the injury. This has been the last couple of days hee's really starting to ramp up his rep count. I said the best part about tonight for him is that he was out there. There was a bunch of mistakes. He was really down on how he played, you know, but we see the physical tools, it just, you know, the success for him is that he made it through the scrimmage and played a good amount of reps, you know, and then we got some other things that we're moving some other guys inside out there and just trying to create the best packages for the situations but that's kind of our end group at this point.” On what Braden Fiske has shown in camp Fuller: “Braden is the real deal. I went out there and personally really got to know him and his family, you know, studied the film, the evaluation really hit for us and how it would fit with us. And he's got that he's got that intensity, that drive to be better. He's a super selfless player. He's very grateful for being here, but he's going to be somebody that he's going to have a large role in this defense. He's somebody that can, you know, he plays really hard. He's got great foot speed for a 300-pound player. Gotta continue to play with a little bit better technique to be really what we want in the run game. But he'll be a problem for people on third downs. He’ll be a problem for people in the run game, because he will work to play the right way. You know, he's just a great teammate. You can see him, I think he's got the respect of our guys because they watch how he works. And he plays 100 miles an hour. And I think my goal is Seminole fans will really enjoy Braden Fiske and watching him play for us this year.” On sideline energy Fuller: “We control our energy. You know, we control our effort and I think that's not just the 11 guys on the field. And I think when you're building a team or a unit, I think ‘together’ is always a main word that you're trying to push. There's no selfless way to show that throughout a scrimmage or game or practice. And when you're out on the reps, instead of trying to gain air or your own composure, to get yourself back and pulling for your teammates and, you know, coaching them and being part of the growth of the group…there's no better feeling when you run off the field when your teammates are there dirty you up or to join ya. And I think that's something we promote, it’s something that’s not natural. It's it's hard to be there for your brothers or your teammates constantly when you're out there and coming off a series when you're tired. So I think if you build those habits now, next thing you know, that shows up through the season. So it's something that we constantly promote. Very rarely in unit meetings will I show picture of one individual. It’s always group efforts. It's always togetherness. It's always making sure we're preaching it, showing it. Coaches need to act that way and players respond that way. So I'm proud to see that group being together and I thought you know, there were a number of guys that were doing a great job tonight. I thought Kalen DeLoach, for one, showed great energy and leadership on the sidelines, but it wasn't just him. It was guys that were out, Shyheim did a great job, I saw Fabien out there. We could go down the list. But definitely something we preach, we want, and we’ve got to continue to push.” On tackling in the scrimmage and across college football Fuller: “Yeah it needs to improve by getting the guy on the ground more consistently. Jaheim Bell had one run that, he came up to me after the scrimmage and he told me we need to work on tackling more. I said I appreciate his observations. Jaheim is one of my favorites, he’s kind of a Jammie clone and he’s one of my guys that I try to put my arm around. But it was good to see him, wasn’t excited how it played out. He took about six hits and kept going. I think we our tracking angles were good, and that’s what you really get. But the finishing of the grit of running through ball carriers and shooting your arms through hips, accelerating on contact, like the best thing we can do is continue to try to make sure tracking continues, but just the toughness of the finish and we got to coach that, I think that will be good for them to see. Nobody likes to see that part of them show up, so we’ll make sure that there’s a great cut-up to emphasize that we have to do a better job finishing on top of people. Whether it’s a sled, through the things, whether it’s through the next scrimmage trying to get ourselves ready to do that. On the linebackers Fuller: “OG got a little bit dinged up, he should be fine. So a little but limited with him. But he showed enough. We're excited about that. And then we've got a group of young guys, AJ Catrell is in that group, too, he got a bunch of snaps today to where he’s showing a lot, a kid that walked on from Tampa Jesuit. I think the kid Juice has done some good things. Blake showed up a couple times today. Brian Courtney made a play or two. There’s that next group of backers that are getting a lot of snaps right now because we've got some veteran players that we've got a good sense of, so that's still work in progress though, that next tier of backers. I feel like Brian has really established himself in special teams, which means he'll have an ability to impact our team. We’ve got to keep bringing him along at backer, and the rest of those freshmen, every rep is important to them right now.”