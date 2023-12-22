In the minds of Florida State administrators and those on the FSU Board of Trustees, the reasons why FSU desperately needs to get out of the ACC are multiple. The ACC's poor strength of schedule being used as a talking point around the FSU football team's historic College Football Playoff snub is a major one, but it's just the tip of the iceberg as far as FSU is concerned. After over a year of behind-the-scenes work, FSU's BoT unanimously approved a lawsuit against the ACC Friday over the conference's "draconian" withdrawal fees. Much of the meeting, which lasted over 45 minutes, centered around the reasons why FSU's disdain over being in the ACC has bubbled over formally into a lawsuit at this point. Here's a collection of quotes from a number of FSU administrators and board members about why they all feel the lawsuit was the only course of action going forward for FSU's best interest.

FSU Board of Trustees chairman Peter Collins

"Florida State University has had a 30-plus-year affiliation with the Atlantic Coast Conference in athletics. During this time, we have won three national football championships, 16 Conference football championships as well as 91 other conference championships in sports, including baseball, basketball, golf, soccer, softball and track and field. Florida State has averaged 11th in the Learfield Director's Cup national rankings over the past five years for all sports combined. And our women's sports have ranked in the top five nationally for the last four years. "Perhaps most unique is that last year, Florida State was one of only four FBS programs with a top 10 football program, while also being ranked in the top 20 of all public institutions academically. There should be no debate that our brand, media value and competitiveness across all sports are among the very best in collegiate athletics. "When FSU joined the ACC in 1991, the gap in revenue between teams and some of the then power five conferences and the ACC was less than $7 million annually. Florida State has always been able to overcome any such deficits through internal fundraising to make sure its programs are funded at elite levels. If you took the value of the various conference TV contracts out of last year's athletic budgets in the NCAA, Florida State's budget was the seventh highest in the nation. Unfortunately at the same time, Florida State's annual payout from the ACC is the smallest in percentage of any school's overall athletic budget in the conference. "Next year the funding gap between the ACC and the two other conferences will grow to over $30 million per team per year. It's one thing to fundraise and make up $7 million, it's another entirely to annually make up over $30 (million) to $40 million. As an institution, FSU cannot be expected to sit idly by while this gap grows. Or as one of the other athletic directors in the conference said earlier this year, stop barking, pay your exit fee and wait 13 years for your grant of rights to be up. I think everybody involved at Florida State expects much more from this board than to follow that advice. "General Counsel Egan and our outside attorneys have been reviewing the ACC grant of rights and other ACC/ESPN-related documents for well over a year now. Agents of the university have made several trips to the ACC’s offices to fully review and understand these documents. While we were reviewing these various documents, we stepped up discussions with the ACC regarding how it could and should increase revenue for its most valuable brands. We've pushed for unequal revenue distribution based on media value to the conference and I can safely say that but for Florida State and a couple of other schools the ACC would not have created the recent success initiatives for football. "Today we've reached a crossroad in our relationship with the ACC. We are faced with the fact that the ACC is locked into a deteriorating media rights contract at revenues far below other conferences. The ACC leadership is also not interested in further negotiations on unequal revenue sharing or larger success initiatives. "More recently, the ACC voted over Florida State's objection, to add three new teams that add no additional pro rata media value to the conference. In fact, these additions will more than likely reduce the per-team payouts from the conference after the next contract is executed. "At the same time, the ACC has the most draconian financial withdrawal penalties and college sports, put in place over a decade ago to keep schools from withdrawing. I don't use draconian flippantly. Today while the ACC bylaws and constitution still allow for withdrawal. This ability is nothing more than a mirage as it would cost any member over a half a billion dollars in direct fees and lost revenues today to leave. These penalties were put in place over a decade ago, the Grant of Rights was put under lock and key at the league office, and only when the financial underperformance got large enough did schools start to request to view it, asked meaningful questions or begin to ponder its legality. "I believe this board has been left no choice but to challenge the legitimacy of the ACC grant of rights and it's severe withdrawal penalties. None of us like being in this position. And I know the President and our athletic director don't like being in this position. However, I believe that we have exhausted all possible remedies within the conference and we must do what we believe is best for Florida State not only in the short term but in the long term. "People outside of FSU may suggest that we are taking action now because of what happened in the College Football Playoff committee selection of the final four teams. They will say that we're just bitter and we want retribution. First, I would say the leaving Florida State out of the playoff was absolutely wrong. a travesty on college football and an insult to FSU’s players and coaches as well as the ACC. Second, I would say our actions today are less about the events of the last two weeks and far more about the actions of the ACC leadership over the past 10 years. And what confronts FSU in the ACC over the next 13 years. All of you received the final version of the legal complaint a few days ago and have had individual briefings in the last couple of months."

FSU President Richard McCullough

"This obviously is an extremely serious matter. I want to make sure that everyone understands that I fully support the board's decision. If they decide to take this legal action, I will support it. As Chairman Collins has said, we've been working on this for a long time in making this consideration. I said from the very beginning that all options are on the table for Florida State University to maximize our potential. As a fiduciary for this university, I find that after exploring all options I feel that we are left with only this option as a way to maximize our potential as an athletics department and it's best for Florida State University. "Like the Chairman said, we've been working on this for probably over a year now. It is difficult because the contracts are are not available to us and so if we want to view them, we have to go to the conference office and look at them, which I don't really understand exactly why somebody would operate in that way. That's sort of not the way business is generally done. One wonders if that's a protection mechanism or what, I don't know, but it takes a lot of work. When we view these contracts, we can't make copies of them and so it's laborious for us to to do this investigation. But we have looked at it, we've considered all the options, I've spoken with I think everybody on the board or Chairman Collins has and I appreciate all your support. As Chairman Collins said, I want to make sure that people understand that we're in the Sunshine so we're doing this publicly because we're required by law, something that got lost last time. "This is certainly not where I would prefer to have ended up. I think that I would prefer a different pathway. But I feel that we have anyways exhausted all our options because these things are timely and you can't wish and hope that somehow will get fixed in the next year, two, three four or five. By that time. I don't think that we'll be competitive. The bottom line is there's no reason to hide it: Collegiate sports is supported by financial revenue that comes into the university and that revenue supports the ability of our programs to to compete at the highest levels. It's just factual. That is the situation that we have. "For us to remain competitive in 40 years, I think we're obviously shown that we can compete with the best of them. We were 13-0 and were denied a CFP (College Football Playoff) spot. Obviously we did our part, but we missed the CFP Invitational. So it's time for us to try to do something about it. As Chairman Collins said, this is not a reaction. This is something that we've done a lot of due diligence on. We've spent a lot of time looking at it very carefully. We've considered all the aspects and at the end of the day as (outside counsel) David (Ashburn) so wonderfully presented to us, it's not reasonable for us to freely decide the fate of our athletics program. Without that, it means we're essentially bound by by this onerous penalty, which was created completely superfluously by the ACC. I thank you all very much for all you do for the university. I wish that we were in a different position and different place, but we are not and we need to do what's best for this university and for our athletics department."

FSU Athletic Director Michael Alford

"Thank you, President for your comments and Chairman for your opening comments and thank you, counsellor Ashburn for a very well-prepared presentation. appreciate all your hard work. As I sit there and listen to it, some of it we had discussed, some of it I hadn't heard before. It really points to the mismanagement of previous conference administration in stewarding future finances for our best interests. It became very clear the future of college athletics is really at a crossroads. The Chairman and I talk about that a lot. The president and I talk about that a lot. Whether it's media contracts that present financial challenges or proposed recent changes by the NCAA that are going to impact everyone in this industry's operation budgets moving forward. Here at Florida State, we have to evaluate all of our options and make decisions here that are going to have a 10-, 20-year impact on us. Some of those we don't even see or feel in the immediate effects of it. But as I sit here, this isn't a relationship decision or issue at all. It is a simple math problem. A very clear math problem. It's an extremely difficult institutional decision for us. I completely support the board's vote."

Former FSU quarterback/FSU BoT member Drew Weatherford