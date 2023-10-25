Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton as well as guard Darin Green Jr. and forward Baba Miller sat down with media on Wednesday for the ACC Tipoff event.

The Seminoles are weeks away from the start of the regular season, but they will also play an exhibition game on Sunday at 4 p.m. against Flagler College.

Below is the Q&A:

22 years now at Florida State; how did that happen?

HAMILTON: How long?

22.

HAMILTON: Wow, I think I'm just blessed and fortunate to be at a university that's supported us in our journey. But we've had a pretty good run of success. I'm looking forward to the upcoming season with the new addition of the Seminole basketball team more so than many other years that I've coached there.

I think we have a nice group of youngsters who are talented. We've got our depth back, and we can sustain our energy for 40 minutes like we've been accustomed to. I'm looking forward to the upcoming season, and hopefully it will be one that we'll remember.

We don't see that. We don't see schools invest in coaches for that length of time nowadays. We don't see coaches stick around as long. What is it about this marriage between you and Florida State that has been so profitable for both parties, and why is it so important to you to continue to lead the Seminoles?

HAMILTON: My journey has been taking over programs that need a little fixing up. Oklahoma State hadn't been to the postseason tournament in 27 years before I went there, and Miami didn't even have basketball for 13 years, with no conference affiliation.

Florida State, even though they had a pretty good basketball program, I thought that they had been a little inconsistent. I've enjoyed going to places and being a part of helping reestablish the tradition and having a little success.

I've had tremendous support from the administration, the basketball community, and just being a part of the ACC I think has really been something that we've taken advantage of.

When you look back at the ACC over the years, and being a youngster from Gastonia, North Carolina, and being caught up in the ACC mindset has always motivated me to want to reach that level.

Being in a conference with the pillars, Duke, Carolina, and the other programs that have represented us that allowed the new programs like Florida State to have a chance to compete at that level and make more progress, so now you have a league where it's kind of hard to predict who's going to win it and who's ranked and you've got to be prepared when you go play in every game because you're capable of losing.

That's the quality of the coaches and the quality of the players and the support that the administration and the league has given the coaches.

Darin Green is one of three players in the ACC last year that shot and made 90 or more three-pointers. Is there a point in the game or a point in the season in which you just tell him, don't?

HAMILTON: No. As a matter of fact, if he can see the orange on the goal, if he can see the orange on the rim, as far as I'm concerned, he can shoot it. I'm not going to hold him back.

He's improved in other areas of his game, though. I think that he's learned to include his mid-range game. I think he's taking the ball to the basket a little bit better because we've insisted that he take advantage of all his skills.

Last year we were not a very good perimeter shooting team and people would load up on him, and so I would have shot the ball a lot better. This year he has some complementary guys around him that can shoot the ball, including Baba over here. He shoots the ball well.

I think he'll have more opportunities this year because of us being more of a well-rounded basketball team.

I'm curious, the last three years we've seen Roy, K, Boeheim all step aside. I know you've probably thought about this more than you'd like, but what is it that keeps energizing you to want to do this?

HAMILTON: I enjoy every day. I don't hunt, I don't fish, I don't play golf. I love gospel music. That's about the only hobby I really have.

When people trust you with their most precious gift, their child, you have to take that seriously. You become a surrogate father, mother, sister, brother, counselor, coach, and all of the above.

When you're thinking you're taking teenagers into young adulthood, that's a much more important responsibility than just about anything we do.

I'm excited every day I come to work. I don't know what I'd do if I wasn't coaching. I probably wouldn't -- I'd probably have difficulty staying married if I wasn't busy.

I'm here. As long as I don't come out of the locker room and go sit on the other team's bench by mistake because I don't know where I am, I'm going to hang right on in here.

You've had a very successful career as a head coach, multiple stops. Are there any specific memories you have in particular that you carry with you, seasons, successes, anything in particular that stands out?

HAMILTON: I think I've been very fortunate to have opportunities at programs that created a tremendous challenge for me, and it's always kept me motivated because they were jobs that were not as successful when I took them. But I had the opportunity to coach there.

I just enjoy the challenge. I'm not easily discouraged. I try to be positive most of the time. I have my moments. Green don't guard anybody, but other than that, I enjoy what I do.

I'm always motivated. I can't think of anything in particular except that I just want to think that we're not done yet. We've still got an opportunity to keep making progress.