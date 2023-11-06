Florida State coordinators Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller and John Papuchis spoke on Monday, reviewing the Pittsburgh game and taking an early look at Miami.

Alex Atkins

How did guys handle preparations for Pitt game with so many offensive players out? "The good thing about it is we had some guys with some familiarity. It wasn't new for them. Ja'Khi had done it before, Kentron had done it before, our tight ends had been featured. So it was more just adjusting to more reps at different positions, but they knew what to do. It was just getting reps at it again, reminding yourself of it. Once they settled, I thought guys stepped up where we needed them to step up. As the game went, as we figured out better how they were attacking us on defense, we got to showcase their abilities." How does Jordan make every player around him better? "First of all, it's his distributing of the ball. He's not a favorite-target type of quarterback. He's going to give whatever the defense is dictating and he trusts the guys around him. We know who our good players are and we design things to make sure they get the ball, but when the defense is being strategic and taking them away, he's not forcing it. He knows how to avoid negatives and bad situations. Even on some plays, a sack isn't a bad play because it can be a lot worse. I think his poise and calmness, his ability to take what the defense is giving him keeps everybody around him happy. Because when a guy knows he's open or he knows the coverage is dictating it, he anticipates getting the ball. If you have a quarterback that's not doing that, that's forcing it into a person, it gets us in trouble. Our guys have a lot of trust in him and he shows he can get the ball where it needs to go." What was the common theme with third/fourth/short yardage struggles vs. Pitt? "A couple of runs, I know I talked to Trey, he wants to have one of them back. The fourth-down one, he wanted to get that one back, he thought he could have made a different cut. We've got to be cleaner on execution. I thought Jordan did a good job on the sneak to get us in. Just different situations. I think Pitt did a good job of firing those gaps. We had planned for Darius on one, we thought they were going to play tight three-technique so we were going to be able to knock the three-technique so we played a little loose and they were firing those inside linebackers. Using that technique is not good for that so once we adjusted the technique that we were using on the backside of zone combos so we couldn't get out like we thought. We had to go more zone style. I think once we got adjusted and calm, it got better. That was the only one I thought we could have hit that one back. The rest of them, I don't remember anything particular. More just decision, we could have put them in a better situation, better call, better leverage, things like that. Tight ends rose to the occasion at Pitt, what about that group allows them to be so dynamic at times? "They're good players. They get a lot more of the single coverages. A lot of people don't double the tight ends. We've got three, I'd venture to say there aren't many people that have three tight ends with receptions. We've got some guys that can go do it with Kyle, Jaheim and Markeston. We can interchange those guys. I think there's a value in having three and possibly more in our offense that we can utilize and find advantage points to. Those guys have got good skill-sets. They've got good ball skills, they can run, they can block, they can catch. Whoever is in can give us what we need. That's a very talented group and it's very deep." Importance of balancing run and pass play calls "We're very intentional on styles of attack. I'm not saying it's always going to be that exact (FSU ran 37 run plays and 37 pass plays vs. Pitt), we're going to do whatever we've got to do to win the game, but it's good to keep the defense off balance. If we can find success in both enough that keeps them enough to where they can't overload the box and they can't play deep coverage in the pass and we've got to pick our shots. As long as we can have some uniqueness and balance, that keeps the defense off balance where we can attack where they're not. That's what we really want to be. We want to say, 'If they're loading the box, we have to be able to throw it. If they're not loading the box, we have to be able to run it.' When you can't do one of those, if they're giving you a light box and you still can't run it, you're in trouble. That's where you see offenses fail. We've been having a fairly good balance to be able to stay productive in games on offense." How well is Jordan playing right now considering he's without a few weapons? "Jordan is one of the best players in college football. A lot of guys would have came in those adverse moments and made excuses or, 'This is why and this is why not.' No, he came and he attacked it, he embraced the gameplan and he got the players the ball who needed to get it. In complex situations, he gave what the defense allowed him. I thought the screen game was good with Rodney (Hill) on one so we were able to keep balance and he also used his legs a couple times. He was a part of the run game and decision making. Jordan is a quarterback that I think is just so talented because whatever you're allowing, he can get to. If you're allowing the pass, he can throw it. if you're allowing it, he'll hand it off and get us good number box counts to make sure we're in the right run plays. If all else fails, he's a great athlete that can make plays with his legs. He presents a unique challenge for most defenses." Miami defense looks improved. In what areas have they improved since last season? "They've just gained more experience. D-linemen are a year older, they have a talented freshman who is having a great season. They've got a core nucleus of players that they've had, the safeties, and they've added some pieces that give them a little more experience. The more plays they see, the more flashes they've seen, they're getting better because their reaction time is a lot better. They have a coordinator that understands box count. He's always going to have one more, multiple front presentations with the bear presentation. And those guys are playing fast. I think if you watch their evolution from game one to now, their comfort level with the defense, you see them getting better. I think all of those factors are why they're playing at a high level." Is there an issue having success running the ball in predictable running situations or does Jordan's athleticism not make that an issue? "There are points in the game where there are obvious situations, we have to win obvious situations. Third and short is an obvious situation. Two-minute drills, those are an obvious situation. You've got to put your cleats in the ground and put your eyes forward, attack those deals when they know that you don't have that luxury of what are they going to do, are they going to run or pass because of the balance. Those obvious situations, you've got to be able to find it. Now, having Jordan is a unique deal because he can balance the box because they have to account for him also. When defenses don't have to account for the quarterback, they can have another person in the run which is another person the running back has to break a tackle for because of course the quarterback can't block. Having him as a guy that can pull the ball and carry the ball, that balances the numbers in those obvious run situations. You see in some situations where we do utilize that to our advantage." How do players who haven't previously played in the FSU-Miami rivalry appreciate importance of this game? "We can't dictate how practice is based off the opponent. I think what Coach (Norvell) was speaking to more was being at our best no matter who the opponent is. We need more energy no matter who we're playing. Naturally, we're in this state, we recruit against each other. Most of our players on our roster were recruited by both universities. They've got teammates, from different schools. That's why you're going to have that different kind of energy because a lot of guys on our team are from down there. The parents come up, there's a history, some family members went to both institutions so you're always going to have pick-me-up when you have a local, close game, especially inside the state. I think naturally, you'll have that but our performance in practice, there's a certain standard that has to be hit no matter who the opponent is. Now, this game has importance because of the history of our program. Those games are always going to be remembered, they build legacies. It's always important that coach Norvell addresses that in the first part of the year and the first part before we start camp. There is an emphasis of importance put on this game of how important it is to our program, but at the end of the day, it's not like you can pick up and go harder this week. If we haven't prepared all the days before this point, it's just words not actions. Hopefully, our preparations and our lessons, our adverse moments have brought us to this point where we've seen the lessons and learned, got better as coaches and players, we're able to apply those lessons in games like this." Offensive line rotation vs. Pitt "I think that's just how it unfolded this game to be honest. We went with Darius early because of his experience. We knew, giving respect to Pat (Narduzzi) as a head coach and a defensive coordinator, they were going to have a couple wrinkles and they did. They were bringing inside pressure, gave us a problem with the GT counter. They had some things that early, I went with the experience of guys that had been out there so they could kind of sort it out and get their bearings so when they came to the sideline, I could present them with how they're attacking us. Once those other guys are getting the information, the rotation happens a lot smoother. We went with those guys because of the matchup and experience and JB (Jeremiah Byers) has gotten a lot better. He's really improved and used the season to step up his game. That's why early in the season, I had no worries because as much experience as he gained playing at this level, I know he's going to be a dominant player and he has a lot of upside. He still has a long way to go, but I'm pleased with his progress and he earned the right to be out there the whole time." What is the key to the hide-the-tight-end play that Markeston scored on vs. Pitt? "The key to it is Markeston looking like a tackle. When he lines up, he's about 280 pounds, he looks like Darius or Bless and all those guys. The timing of it, it's one of those fastball plays you line up in and try to catch the defense with bad eyes. A lot of these teams now are looking to the sideline for calls and trying to look at formations. It adds another wrinkle for their eyes to make sure they're disciplined because we've got quite a few of those fastball-type plays that we can get to if we see you peeking a little bit. The uniqueness of the speed of the play, our players' understanding because we work those plays every day. It's not like they are trick plays to us. It's our timing of understanding is it time for it, is the defense looking to the sideline a little bit too much trying to beat the formation and guess and can our players operate at a high level to get it. Because once we call it, all our tackles like lining up at receiver. They try to get one picture of them lined up in a receiver stance for their profile pics. I think that it's all-encompassed but our players did a good job of understanding it and Markeston looks like a tackle. That's just the reality of it."(And then Jordan has to hit it real quick, right?) "That's the part you have no concern over because if he knows and he sees it, he understands what to get to, he understands not to make a bad play a terrible day. That's why I say sometimes a tackle for loss is better than a turnover because we still get to end the drive with a kick or a punt. Jordan is the easy part of it because he'll have a good understanding of when it's open, when it's not and how to make sure we have a big play or live to fight another day."

Adam Fuller

On Fentrell Cypress' hustle play, forcing the fumble after a long Pitt reception “Yeah, it was obviously an impressive play, we don't want that opportunity to present itself. But to see just who Fentrell was in that play and obviously, the hustle is what it is the ability to just fight to bite scratch, get the ball out, is another thing, but then to be able to establish himself back in bounds and secure the ball. It was just a big momentum play in the game. And it was a play that we needed at that time. Definitely, something that Fentrell showed what he's made up on that play.” On Conrad Hussey's takeaways “Conrad, he was involved in two takeaways. It was a true freshman. And we've been trying to involve him early in the game. It started in special teams, but, Conrad is somebody that we've continued to see growth. People make mistakes, it's part of it and Conrad has come a long way, but there's just an incredible amount of room for improvement for him the greatest part about that, is he knows it understands it and wants it. He had a really good practice Sunday night, coming back. And I think we've seen a lot of development with our Sunday night practices with some of this, these guys in the freshman class, and he was one of them. So, we're going to continue to invest in him. And I know, we'll get we'll get a playmaker out of that because he's a special talent.” On the key to ‘money downs’ “I think they were 0 for 11. We rush the passer, good, we cover them tight and anytime you can connect those two things of pass rush in coverage I think you got to see results. And our guys believe in what we're doing, they're executing at a high level on third down, and we're seeing those numbers get better and better week after week. But the whole, the team over on third down through four quarters is obviously, something that was one of our objectives, we want to hit it. And we've been really good as a flight, we got to continue to do that. The greatest thing is, that we've now had the ability through nine weeks and through the camp to build a third down inventory. We've gone into it with more than we've needed for that game, which is really good in a way that you get to continue to build those things from week to week, and there are a lot of carryovers so there are some pressures and some fronts that we've had and we just, we haven't used them and we've able to kind of build that because there are certain things that you do specifically for a team but I do think on third down sometimes you get a chance to play offense on defense a little bit because the sticks. The ability of what they need to do and so you get to dictate a little bit more and I think that's important on third downs and they had the one 4th down conversion on the cue snake that I thought we had a good chance to get them stopped but good job by their fight for every yard.” On Braden Fiske ‘sack’ “The two-point conversion was not a sack, that doesn't count, does it? Yeah. He's been incredible for us and his consistency, his energy level, which is all great When you talk about those things, but if they're not productive, nobody notices. Braden’s been productive, but to see him and I can't say enough about him. He's been invaluable for us, to give us quality reps. But what we're seeing 24 hours a day out of him is just impressive. He's humbled by his success. And I know how excited he was one of the first ones I got to after that game and was excited for his opportunity of what's coming this week with the tradition of what this game means and there's probably nobody in that locker room that hasn't been through it. That does appreciate it more than him. And I'm just looking forward to seeing what he does with this opportunity this weekend.” On the quick recruitments in the transfer portal “I think the human element be, I think you just we're all people, and you talk to people, and you get a sense of them. And whether it's asking the right questions, whether it's listening, whether it's looking into their past and seeing how they've reacted in situations. It's not really upbringing, because we've all been dealt different hands. And we've all turned out in different ways. But just. That's why I think it's important that when you're recruiting people get in front of them as soon as possible and get in front of them in their environment. Whether it's flying to Kalamazoo, or going to Charlottesville, and just spending time with them, and doesn't mean it's always going to be perfect, but just be able to get a good sense of their character early on in the process. So then it turns into full recruitment and not evaluation. I think that's as critical as anything when you make personnel decisions of who to bring into your team, who are you getting? Because the film, you're going to see the skill set, but the skill set only shows up in the human element is there? And I think with both those guys, we hit home runs, as far as the people in that locker room.” On defensive mindset with two key receivers out “It’s a valid question. I don't want to be sarcastic in a way saying, now we're really going to try to play. So I think we all understand what I'm saying there. But there is something about, what is it as far as competitive excellence, when your best is needed, you need to rise up, whether that's, it's a 50-50 game, and you have to go score one more time. If it's a 3-0 game, and you just have to get one more stop, whatever that is. So, there's training, there's practice, there are the meetings and everything we talked about, but a built for that competitive excellence, which means at the moment, when your best is needed, you're ready to give all for that best. And I think those type of moments was the best way I could answer that. But it's definitely not something that we harp on, hey, “Listen, our offense maybe this.’ I mean, the best part about the game though, and we've seen this back and forth, throughout the year, whether it was the LSU game, or the Pitt game is each side of the ball because there is a big connectivity on special teams. But like when they come off the field when our guys, pat them on the back saying we've got you. And I think because we've all seen teams where it is not that way. And so that's hard to build in real-time. It's easy to build out there in practice, and you go compete and then you dab each other up. But when you feel like victory is going one way or the other, and you've got to make decisions as a football team. I think that's one of our strengths.” On Kalen DeLoach sack “Yeah, well, we what we try to do and I Odell does a great job. JP is my right-hand man when it comes to third downs. He's the best part of his job description as far as when we're breaking things down and we talk weekly through it, but then Odell takes those linebackers during segments of practice on Tuesdays, Wednesdays Thursdays and Fridays, and works just picks and twists and blitz games and because I think it's important, you got to put those guys in those situations. Tatum had one too. I mean, just the speed that those guys are blitzing out right now is critical for us. Because anytime you bring somebody there's one lesson coverage, you want to make sure that all works together. But Kalen’s a missile, we send them you're going to see things like that and that was a big play in the game because it really put them out of any momentum. right there. There's been some fun well, some well-timed big plays by the current calendar blitz game this year.” On talent of Miami offense “They're up there from a talent standpoint. Obviously, you can start at any position. But just from back to front, they play a multitude of different backs. I mean, they have four running backs that all have carried the football and whatever it is, I'm sure there's a great competition in that room. So they're multiple guys have started, multiple guys have carried the load, they've shared the load, the offense hasn't really changed, running styles have changed. But to see that happen, that's obviously a good job by them a recruiting. They've been pretty consistent up front, they've stayed healthy. So they've really played together for the season. I still I know Van Dyke has turned the ball over a few times. But he's as talented at throwing the football. I mean, he's got such a strong arm and he throws it effortlessly. He moves well enough to get out of trouble. There are just so many throws that he can make. And when he's on, I mean that his arm strength, his ability to stand in there and throw the football is really impressive. I think he's a super-talented quarterback. And then wideout, obviously Restrepo has a bunch of catches. And I think when you have a slot that creates space by a lineman, and then you have some play designs to get him the football. And as a punt returner, I mean, he is a skilled and talented slot receiver. And so those balls, now they do a really good job in the screen game too. I think there's some touches there. And they always have 20 yards of offense just in quick screens. That goes to multiple people, not just number seven. And so they've got a good group of big receivers on the outside that have played made some plays down the football field. And so when you tie all that together they've had some games that have turned into some shootouts, they've had games, where they've had a comeback, and they've shown the ability to do it. So, it is a good collection of talent on offense. And we're just going to go to work, put our best plan together and go play a great game.” On Van Dyke and turnovers “I think they get excited anytime somebody tries to throw the football whether the stats are up there. Obviously, I'm sure they're coaching him not to turn the ball over. But there are times that as a defensive back, you can play with really good anticipation. There are things that you try to watch for on film whether it's when you're under the route, and that's where the mistakes come whether you're over the route, and that's where the mistakes come. Whether it's trying to fit the ball in tight windows, whether it's the first read or the second read, whether it's because of pressure, whether it's because of a man drops. That's our job to try to find, OK, why are they turning the ball over? Let's replicate that.’ Then sometimes it's just about getting a hand in the air a tipped ball and you break on the ball and go get it. We had in the Pitt game early in the game, they were Wildcat and Kalen DeLoach came over, knocked the ball loose, and the balls out for half a second. And maybe most people in the stands don't realize the ball was out, Conrad comes, knocks the ball out and drops it in space and Shyheim recovers it. And so Kalen and Conrad both made really good plays. You'll never hear about Kalen’s. And I'm not saying that's fans' fault or anybody's fault. It's just it's part of the takeaway game of the habits attorney to get your hands on it. And so when you have a quarterback with a really strong arm, there comes with confidence. Some people say great throw, some coaches say ‘Don't ever try that throw again.’ I don't know where they sit with all that right? That happens sometimes. And so as a coach, you're trying to say, this is the skill of my player. These are the boundaries that I know he can play in and I know we can ride with this type of success. And then you got to go live with the circumstances.” More on Van Dyke and experience “He’s played long enough in the league that our guys have respect for what he can accomplish. Our job is to knock them down before you can throw it. I think let's do that. Yeah, when let's create a great pass rush, let's have great, blitzing. They've tried to get in his face, and then we've got to go create some, I think we've been really good in one one-on-one contested throws, for the most part, we haven't made all of them. But I think I've got to trust that our DBs are going to make those plays. We're going to go make contested plays. And that's what we have to do on Saturday. And that comes with getting pressured to, and not allowing him to feel comfortable. There's not a lot of things that he probably hasn't seen.” On building up to this point “I mean, yeah, we build up for it. We're going to continue to use our guys the best way we can to win the game. Sometimes that has to do with some guys getting banged up, and guys playing for extended amounts of time. I don't think we're there yet that we need to do that. But we will if necessary. We train and practice so people are prepared to play more than they have and because you never know when that moment to answer your question when that's going to come. This will be obviously a high-energy and very aggressive environment and our guys usually love those types of games. And so looking forward to it.”

John Papuchis