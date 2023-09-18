3rd and 17 coverage bust up 31-10

"Yeah, I was concerned on that play for sure. You saw it in the moment, we finally gained control of the game, you get them in third and forever. When you have game plans, you have situations, sometimes it doesn't come up until those moments, right. That's unfortunately the lesson learned of being dialed in throughout the game when it comes up. The minute that ball was snapped, I saw it starting to unfold. Defense is like that sometimes. If 10 guys execute and one guy does the wrong thing and the ball finds that place, it becomes a big issue. It's another lesson learned that it takes 11 to operate as one, especially on defense. If the ball doesn't find the mistake then people don't see it. But when it finds it, it becomes very glaring and obvious. That's a hard way to learn the lesson, but that's a lesson that needed to be learned."

Common themes allowed in big passing plays allowed so far this season?

"I don't think. Some of it has been when we have played some mobile quarterbacks, probably having eyes and trying to help out in places that you shouldn't help out and then you lose leverage and now you're in a chase race. I think there hasn't been one individual per se or one group. It's just you're constantly trying to build it where you have options to play multiple things and take away things that people are doing. I think our guys, they want to play really well. And so I think we've had some really poor eyes, especially on some of these scramble situations that we've got to tie up and fix."

Common denominator on third-down lapses vs. BC?

"Yeah, I mean, there wasn't really a common (denominator). There was a unbalanced scramble, there was a counter run on a third and extra long, there were a couple quarterback draws in there. It's just tying it all together. The ball found the mistakes and that's something that you continue to harp to your group and you continue to harp to the individuals of mistakes need to be addressed and cleaned up and we did it and so now we've got to go play better."

Omar Graham

"We've got to keep getting Omar in there a little bit more. He's now fully healthy and he's moving better and I've got good confidence in Omar. When we have called his number, for the most part he's gone in there and executed well. We've got to help him and put him in probably more positions and get him involved even a little bit more. But I feel really good about Omar. I think he fits in with those other three and we've got to continue to give him those opportunities."

First-team defense had to play more vs. BC, how did you think they held up?

"We had some guys play their most reps they played this season. It wasn't something they hadn't done before in their career, but I think all those moments of whether it was a mistake or whether it was playing more reps, it's all part of them taking all that information and putting it to this week. We don't want to play a lot of plays, but sometimes that happens if you don't execute on third down. That's usually the message. Regardless how our offense performs or special teams, our job is to go out there and get off the field. A lot of times that happens on third down. We were really good the first two weeks, not very good last week and that creates some opportunities for them."

How does moving in a new starter after Akeem Dent couldn't play vs. BC affect chemistry?

"That's part of it. Sometimes those things happen during camp and in practice because guys go down. We are pretty intentional about trying to create those opportunities in practice, but game time is game time, that comfortability. There's always gonna be 11 guys out there and we've got to put the right guys in and they've got to be comfortable playing in their roles. Usually if they're out there on Saturday, we've, we've worked that grouping or they've worked with each other throughout the week. Sometimes there are things that just pop up and you've got to kind of turn left on some of the things and get guys in different spots. But we do a pretty good job throughout this season in the year of working guys in multiple roles so that when those things do happen, they're prepared.

What challenges does Clemson's run game present?

They've got a really good running back. I think he's done a really good job of just breaking tackles. He's aggressive, I think he's a really good pass-catcher. I know he probably hasn't had the success that he's wanted yet, but we've seen him at his best and he's a really good player. And they've got another backup back that comes in and shares carries with him as well. I don't think the quarterback probably gets enough credit on his athleticism. That showed up at times. Going back, TCU last year used their quarterback in the run game pretty extensively. I think if they want to use the one that's at Clemson now, he probably has that ability to be involved with it more."

BC QB mobility, how do you project forward knowing you may not face another QB like him

"He's a shifty runner, but we've seen quarterbacks like that in the past. I think when you're playing and as the game gets going and you start giving the information, 'Hey, in these sets, this is what's gonna play.' Guys hear it and then some guys say, 'Well, I'm gonna help out on these things, too. I'm gonna make sure this doesn't hurt us.' Then it creates another issue. I think give credit, the way college football has gone now, you're getting a lot of good players behind the center and they have options, whether it's to keep it, to throw it, to run quarterback draws. When you're playing, you've just got to make sure that whatever the weakness of each call is, guys understand it and still get their job done and then be able to tilt it the other way when you need to."

Did Castellanos change the way you rushed the QB?

"I think at times, but that happens in a lot of games."(Azareye'h blitz on final BC series, what was the thinking?) "That's a good question. We try to have a plan going into the game and then you just adapt as you go throughout the game. To answer your question, that was the first time we brought that pressure that game and obviously, it worked well."

How do you combat what BC was doing with hiding formations, playing with tempo after breaking huddle

"That's something we had anticipated so it was something we incorporated into the weeks of practice. You don't see teams huddle very much anymore. It's something that if you get used to it, it's pretty simple. But just making sure that our guys were prepared when they broke the huddle to match up on whether it was where the wideouts lined up or the extra offensive lineman at times and whatever that had to be. It was definitely something that was a little bit of a change in tempo, but you think of tempo and there's various ways. Most people think of it as get on the ball, go as fast as you can. That's what we're traditionally seeing in college football. But there are various, I've seen teams huddle with the offensive linemen and the quarterback and break, I've seen teams that just line up just the skill guys. Whatever it is, that team ended up putting 11 guys in and bursted out. It's something we had practiced and we've just got to be better with it."

How much of the poor eyes/discipline you have mentioned is correctable?

"When you talk about eyes, it's all correctable because if you have poor eyes, it means they weren't in the right place. Sometimes it's just the execution in the moment of making sure that you're detailed with doing your job and put them in the right place. And then usually that key work will bring you to whatever your assignment is."

As you're coaching, do you focus more on the good stretches we've seen from this defense or the issues that need correcting in the bad moments?

"Both. You always want to correct your mistakes and you want to make sure that you build on the positives. I don't think we lean one way or the other. You try to be as honest as you can when you coach your players, this is what we're really good at, this is what we need to address. Some mistakes are mistakes, they could be one-offs. If there's a problem that continues, obviously that's got to be addressed either personnel or schematically whatever that comes to. But I think the answer to your question is both. We work at it both ways."