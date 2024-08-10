The first-team OL earned some rest in the second scrimmage, while the backups and younger players got more time on the field. Did you need to see more from the younger guys? Atkins: I believe we have some younger guys that have been showing and earned the right to get those reps. It's not just the rest, it’s more of an opportunity. So we had all of those guys, we had a good scrimmage in Jacksonville, everybody participated. So I wanted to give some opportunity to those young guys to, you know, if you're the guy we’re going out there with, what is it going to look like? They earned the opportunity to go out there and compete and show what it would look like if they were starters. On that note, how did those offensive linemen handle the operation of a scrimmage? Atkins: I think the operation was solid but it can be a lot better as far as the details when you get into the situation of football. Whether it be changing from going to a third-and-long from a third-and-medium, going to a fourth-and-short to a third-and-short, two totally different scenarios for the offensive. So I want to see improvement here. But overall, I was pleased with how they were operating and the DND (down and distance) to red zones and things. But I think in those critical situations that communication has to be better, which is why you're given those opportunities because they're not afforded those opportunities a lot … That challenge is a part of their development, but also we got to improve on it.

Coach Norvell praised Andre’ Otto again, saying he had a big week. What did you see from him in the scrimmage and did he get more reps as one of the younger guys? Atkins: Otto’s biggest character trait is willpower. He is going to will himself to be a good player. He's going to know it. He’s going to challenge himself. He's going to push himself to the edge. I know coach (Norvell) talked about guys that were pushing themselves to almost full body cramp in Jacksonville. He was one of those guys that knew his body was failing. He just kept pushing, going to celebrate with teammates. The thing that is going to help him is his versatility and how much he learned in a short period of time. He’s played tackle, guard and now he's operating at center. He got some 1 guard reps. I love his mentality and approach to it. And one of the biggest compliments you can get is from the defensive line. I was walking into the cafeteria the other day and those guys were saying, the defensive line starters were saying, ‘Otto is going to be a good player.’ I think anytime those guys are complimenting a young O-linemen like that is a big, big badge of honor.

You guys have a good idea of what you have with Maurice Smith at center. Who are some of the other guys who have performed well at center in camp?

Atkins: Yeah, Richie Leonard, he took quite a bit of center reps today. And he did a really good job. We’ve given him series here. I thought he did a wonderful job. (Jacob) Rizy probably had his best scrimmage as a center today. I thought he was more consistent, leadership and things of that nature. And of course Otto. Otto can jump in there and play. He went with the 1s a little bit too today and showcased his ability. And we always have Darius (Washington) who can jump in there, who has actually played in games. I have no concern about that position just because of the depth we have built with the guys we have on the roster and starters that have already played the position.

How did DJ Uiagalelei handle today and in general what do you think of his development through 14 practices?

Atkins: DJ was giving it all, man. There was nothing held. There was no spoon-feeding. We put the whole playbook on him. What I loved about it is how he’s been able to settle and then make it his own. Where he’s not learning the Florida State offense. He’s learning the offense is changing into his offense. Where, ‘I like doing this.’ You kind of put your personal stamp on it. I like that development because of what he's comfortable with, how he’s now changing the plays, changing the cadences, understanding where to go to, building the relationship with the receivers. It's been fun to watch because it's just been a steady climb or progression. And sometimes we get caught up in the result of it. But we’re looking at the into decision making, what did you see pre-snap? Did you like this? Why did you change this? And those conversations have improved so much and I'm excited to see as he continues to grow and kind of take the offense with two hands.

We all talk about transfers as a newer guy but is he at a point now where he knows everything and he can direct things the way you would expect a veteran quarterback to do?

Atkins: He’s improving. I think, yes, he definitely can do that where you can put him out there and he can line guys up. But also there's a process of your understanding and then going to tell the younger guys what to do. So I think that his understanding has gotten there, and he's helping those other young receivers. I think that will continue to progress if we build toward game planning certain type of game plans, where it's not all. But I have no concern about his full knowledge of not only his position, but the other positions as well.

Throughout camp, which wide receivers have stood out to you, do you have a decent idea of what the rotation is going to be at this point?

Atkins: I’ve really enjoyed watching Jalen Brown emerge, Elijah Moore. Those guys have progressed more than I was even anticipating or gave them credit for. To see those guys, like I saw Jalen Brown make a couple guys miss today and Elijah Moore had a couple catches. Those younger guys have been really impressive. And I just want to give a shout out to the tight ends. (Brian) Courtney and Kyle (Morlock), they really did a good job this camp of showing their contested-catch ability, understanding the offense, running some of the option stuff that we're doing. So I've enjoyed watching those guys progress, but overall the receiver group, we got a steady group of veterans that we know of, but it was really challenging the Jalen Browns, the Maliks, the Cam Frier, just challenging them to act as if you’re the starter and you’re going to be the guy. Today I saw Ja’Khi, he had some big plays today. Jalen Brown did. I was excited to see that group as far showcasing playmaking ability and not just what's there in the offense.