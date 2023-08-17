Joshua Farmer spoke to the media on Thursday and he was very candid about the depth of Florida State's line, his development and his optimism that Darrell Jackson could still earn a waiver to play in 2023.

(On FSU's DL depth) "This is the best group since I’ve been here. I think we’re pretty good. We’re just so deep in the rotation. There’s a lot of us."

(Adam Fuller's praise from the scrimmage, that this is Farmer's money year) "Especially this year. This is like money year. And then this rotation, we’re going to be fresh. I’m going to be fresh so I can go hard every play. So it’s no excuse. I think this is the year for me."

(On his high school teammate Darrell Jackson not earning a waiver) "It was really tough because we wanted to play together. That’s my best friend from high school. It was tough, man. We’ll get another year next year."

(On why Jackson is still practicing hard) "He’s mentally tough. He’s out here every day, practicing very hard. If you didn’t know, you wouldn’t know. That’s pretty strong."

(On the involvement of multiple Florida politicians with the NCAA appeal) "I think there’s a good chance they overturn it. I hope so. I would like to play with him."