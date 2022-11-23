Quotebook: Florida coach Billy Napier, UF players discuss upcoming FSU game
Florida State and Florida will face off for the 66th time Friday night at Doak Campbell Stadium.
The Gators lead the all-time series 37-29-2 and have a three-game winning streak in the rivalry entering this year's game. But the Seminoles (8-3, 5-3 in ACC) have a notably better record than UF (6-5, 3-5 in SEC) and are currently favored by 9.5 points.
We've covered a decent amount of the FSU side and how the Seminoles are preparing for their opponent. For a look at the other side, here are some quotes about the game and the current state of the UF team from first-year head coach Billy Napier and a few UF players.
UF head coach Billy Napier
"A ton of respect for Coach Norvell and his team and how it's improved. Certainly, when you watch the tape, you see that improvement from year one to two to three, and certainly, they're playing really good football right now. So a lot of challenges.
We've got to go play at their place. We're right in the middle of the prep today. I thought we had really good meetings and walk-through yesterday with the players and know our players are anxious about this opportunity.
When I was growing up, Florida and Florida State were dominating college football. It was Steve Spurrier, it was Bobby Bowden, and pretty awesome to be a part of this game. Certainly having been at ACC for seven years and played against Florida State in the past, a ton of respect for that place and the history and tradition there."
Q. Florida State having played Louisiana last week, can that be beneficial on some levels for the guys, the coaches who carry over?
Napier: "That's a great question. I think there's pros and cons to that to some degree, if that makes sense. I think you may get some insight to the team that play against them, but they also win against a similar structure the previous week. There's pros and cons on that each week for sure."
RG O'Cyrus Torrence (played at Louisiana last year)
Q. Were you surprised that it's such a one-sided game, FSU and Louisiana?
Torrence: "Yes, sir, a little bit. I didn't like the score too much."
CB Jason Marshall
Importance of FSU matchup
“It’s a big standard. Growing up watching the games, whoever takes the game is the best team in Florida.”
Know anyone on FSU:
“Yeah, one of my old high school teammates, he plays receiver there so I’ll be guarding him.”
Who?
“His name is (Kentron Poitier). He wears 88.”
Facing Johnny Wilson
“That’ll be a challenge and it’s the challenge that I’m looking for.”
What makes offense so dynamic?
“First, their quarterback, great guy. He’s smart with his reads. Played him last year, he made the right reads and stuff. Just waiting for (UF defensive coordinator Patrick Toney) to call the right plays and everything will fall into place.”
Friday night game, having national stage to selves?
“That’ll be fun. Everybody will be watching us.”
Extending streak … three straight?
“That would be great, extending the little record we have over them. That will be a challenge going into Friday.”
Jordan Travis good last year, better players around him now?
“Yes. They have improved at the running back position. The receiver corps has gotten better to. Like I said it’s a challenge we’re looking forward to.”
JT creating plays on the run?
“When he scrambles, stay on my guy. When he breaks the line, he’s going to have his receivers blocking for him, so getting off the ball and trying to tackle him.”
Running QB issues?
“Just our line holding him in the pocket, that’s what we’re best us, and having us cover back there it’ll be a great game for us.”
Ever posted up 6-7 dude in high school basketball?
“Try to stay away from them.”
QB Anthony Richardson
Q. Florida State, what's this game mean to you? What did it mean to you growing up in Gainesville, just the rivalry?
"It's a rival game, a big game for the city of Gainesville, a big game for the University of Florida. We've got to bring it this week.
Growing up, I always heard about Florida State. I always heard about the Gators. A lot of people trying to pull you to one side or another, but it's a big game for the state of Florida as well. Definitely got to bring it this week."
Q. From a momentum standpoint, just for the whole program, how important is it to beat Florida State this week? Especially given how fans are so disappointed after the Vandy game.
"A lot of people are disappointed, but it comes with the sport. You win some, you lose some. Even though we don't want to lose, it happens if you're not on top of your A-game. So things like that happen.
But momentum is always something that we try to work towards, always try to put something in our favor when it comes to momentum. We try to win every game. So we're not really focused on who we're playing because that can really alter your mind, what you're thinking about when it comes to the game plan and stuff like that.
So we just try to focus on winning the game. When we win this one, it's definitely going to build momentum for us."
Have you ever played at Doak Campbell?
"I haven't. I'm excited. First game there. I'm just ready to put on a show."