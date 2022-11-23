Florida State and Florida will face off for the 66th time Friday night at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Gators lead the all-time series 37-29-2 and have a three-game winning streak in the rivalry entering this year's game. But the Seminoles (8-3, 5-3 in ACC) have a notably better record than UF (6-5, 3-5 in SEC) and are currently favored by 9.5 points. We've covered a decent amount of the FSU side and how the Seminoles are preparing for their opponent. For a look at the other side, here are some quotes about the game and the current state of the UF team from first-year head coach Billy Napier and a few UF players.

UF head coach Billy Napier "A ton of respect for Coach Norvell and his team and how it's improved. Certainly, when you watch the tape, you see that improvement from year one to two to three, and certainly, they're playing really good football right now. So a lot of challenges. We've got to go play at their place. We're right in the middle of the prep today. I thought we had really good meetings and walk-through yesterday with the players and know our players are anxious about this opportunity. When I was growing up, Florida and Florida State were dominating college football. It was Steve Spurrier, it was Bobby Bowden, and pretty awesome to be a part of this game. Certainly having been at ACC for seven years and played against Florida State in the past, a ton of respect for that place and the history and tradition there." Q. Florida State having played Louisiana last week, can that be beneficial on some levels for the guys, the coaches who carry over? Napier: "That's a great question. I think there's pros and cons to that to some degree, if that makes sense. I think you may get some insight to the team that play against them, but they also win against a similar structure the previous week. There's pros and cons on that each week for sure."