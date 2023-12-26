The Florida State football team arrived at the Fort Lauderdale Airport Monday night to officially kick off Orange Bowl week.

The arrival came mere hours after FSU confirmed a 247Sports report that expected starting quarterback Tate Rodemaker would not be playing in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. against No. 6 Georgia and would be entering the transfer portal.

Upon his arrival in South Florida, FSU head coach Mike Norvell addressed a collection of media members about the numerous FSU opt-outs ahead of the Orange Bowl, the state of the team and Brock Glenn making his second consecutive start in the Orange Bowl.

Here's a transcript of the Norvell interview:

“Excited to be here. Tremendous honor to be a part of the 90th (Capital One) Orange Bowl facing a greatopponent.This has been an incredible year. This team and all the work they put into it, the adversity that they've had to overcome throughout this journey, to finish the season 13-0and ACC champs, it’s gonna be a great week. The hospitality of the Orange Bowl is something that’sl egendary andwe’re just excited to be here in South Florida and get the opportunity to compete once more.”

On how to handle players opting to sit out

“It’s about the players that are here and the work that they put in. I’m grateful for every player that we have. Life is full of choices and these guys, like I said, the last month has been really challenging. Coming off the championship game, a lot of emotion, guys having to make tough and challenging decisions, but the guys that are here I know we’re excited about it and looking forward to the week of preparation and the competition that’s ahead.”

On what team morale is like going into theOrange Bowl “Well, I mean the guys are excited about the opportunity to compete and that's what we have, doing it against a great opponent, one that has been the benchmark of the best of college football the last three years and ultimately that's what we have in front of us. We've had really good bowl practices leading up and I'm excited to see the guys prepare. There’s an opportunity there for Saturday to go and push to be our best.”

On Tate Rodemaker opting out and quarterback situation

“Life is full of choices and the opportunity that we have now, Brock (Glenn) who started the (ACC) Championship Game for us is going to be the starter here for the Orange Bowl. Definitely excited to see him take the step from his first start to his second start. A lot of confidence in what he'll be able to do, what he'll be able to accomplish. It’s part of the new age ofcollege athletics. I know Brock is going to be fired up and excited for the opportunity that he has."

