Fuller on what happened on the 85-yard touchdown reception “Fen (Cypress) kind of got beat off the line of scrimmage, but he was making up ground. So he was going to play the hands. You know, really when the ball got caught, I was just hoping Kevin (Knowles) either didn't get a penalty or he made a play on the ball just he was on a bang, bang, you know, and somehow, someway, he just misjudged the play and they actually clipped off Fentrell. And next thing you know, he's untouched in the end zone. So really poor play by us. Got to be better.” Fuller on second-half adjustments “There were a few runs in the first half that just, you know, whether we pressured or whether we played technique, like, we either got up the field too far on the edge, or got covered up inside. It wasn't a schematic thing when a couple of few balls hit, you know, it was just really tighten up from the outside in. And whether it was through pressure, whether it's through technique, and I thought in the second half, you know, I knew we were going to try to recover that onside kick. And I felt really good about us getting it and all of a sudden, when we didn't, it was just an opportunity for that sudden change, I think that really energized the guys, you know, to hold them to that field goal there. And, you know, so I just think that that was the start of it. And you know, every time we've needed them this year, they've stepped up. So, you know, I appreciate the work they put in for all 60 minutes, but in that second half we needed them and they did a great job.” Fuller on Senior Day “I just think the strength of the story is just the different ways that we brought people in. And there's guys we've recruited that are now in their fourth year, there are guys that have been here and, you know, especially on defense, it's just there's a, there's a great group of guys, you know, you mentioned Kalen, we can go through them all and name but, you know, there's not a lot of them that were super successful four years ago. And so to see that kind of come full circle, and to see the impact they have, not only on our defense, but our team. You know, it just it, it doesn't….it makes it pretty clear to everybody how far this program has come, to see how far these individuals have come within the team. And, you know, just, it’ll be emotional day Saturday, every Saturday is but just knowing it's their last time playing here in the stadium.” Fuller on strategy change when Van Dyke came into game “As the game was going, the formations, the run schemes, the protections were all the same. But their route concepts were very different with the Williams kid playing quarterback. The game he started gets Clemson, you know, they ran the ball for over 220 yards and they really asked him to do much, you know, and they could run the ball, you know. And so when we forced him to throw some, all the routes were just different. And so when Van Dyke came in and he threw that one sail route that Greedy almost picked off, it told me right away, okay, it's going back to the original plan of, you know, with Van Dyke. So, just those things, I don't make much of who's playing quarterback because sometimes it doesn't really matter. You got to find when it matters, and how it matters, you know, because that's different for each team. It's different for each quarterback. And so, you know, just yeah, it changed gears a little bit, but I don't force the players to change the gear. That's my job. And, you know, obviously was just basically close to that just final drive. So there wasn't a lot of time to bring them over and say this is what's happening. They just got to know how we're gonna call the game and this is what this call takes away. So it's my job to know that, give them the information. Then they go and execute.” Fuller on DeLoach’s success as a blitzer “Well, he's always had burst to the ball. I think as he's developed physically, and as he's developed as a football learner, you know, I think he takes those blitz timers, because every offense has certain triggers that you can use to time things up. I think he listens to that. I think he understands how we blitz in the protections, I think, it also brings credit to our guys up front, you know, that there was a lot of attention paid to those four players. And so when you bring it off the line of scrimmage, some of it is just really good timing. And I know, when we send them, he's going to go with just the right amount of speed. And, you know, he probably should have had another one back there too, it was the third time we brought it on the same pressure, I think, finally, the quarterback says ‘Okay, I've seen this before, I gotta go protect myself.’ And he gave a little bit of anticipation, and the ball got away, and Malcolm was there. And that's when we get the hold and call on AZ on the third down that, you know, should have been a stop. But, you know, he's, I can't say enough about where he's come, how he's come. And I actually told the defense on Saturday, you know, one of the unique things is, there's no secret, we've gotten better, because we've gotten better out there. Over the last four years, I mean, I can go and show a time lapse of a Tuesday practice to a Wednesday practice. And just the consistent effort. You walk out there on Tuesday and Kalen will be the first one sprinting out to each segment of practice. And, you know, that's something that he bought into early, and it's reaping the benefits.” Fuller on defense’s ability to play at highest level when needed “Yes. Yeah, I mean, I've been coaching really good defense for a long time. And these guys are now developing the confidence. But the confidence is through the work because there is no secret to how this gets done. I think that's where it’s showing up. You know, there's no second guessing about ‘this is the plan, okay, now we got to adjust the plan’ or, you know, ‘continue on the plan, or now this guy is going in’ and just the belief. The recruitments been important to develop or bring in enough players that you feel like you can push the competition, that you can push more players playing that will keep you fresher in the second half of the games, or the second half of the season. Like that has something to do with it too. I think it goes to our players’ intelligence to, you know, the more plays they run, the more bank you continue to build upon. I think you're in the offseason, you know, obviously, we do a great job with planning the structure and the workouts. But the way the rules are now you can meet with these guys throughout the season a lot with some football, and you can just build some fundamental knowledge that they can draw back upon, I think they just pick things up quicker now. And they can use that. And it doesn't mean you're calling maybe unnecessarily different game all the time. But their ability to take the information that you're giving them, what the offense is giving them and process that in real time to go react to make plays, I think that's what you're seeing. And a combination with maybe adjustments or whatever that is, for the players coaches the program on both sides of the ball.” Fuller on when he found out Williams was starting “Well, I mean, what I watched warmups, and he was throwing the ball to the student manager that was catching the ball and the other quarterbacks are actually playing catch with each other. It usually tells you that the starting quarterbacks get somebody else catching the ball for him. So that's what I kind of figured it out.” Fuller on Jarrian Jones getting the game-sealing pick, his play “I've always believed in him. And you know, every time he'd start to get some momentum there’d be an injury, you know, and then the setback and you know how that went. And I think, you know, just a few years ago, he really made up his mind that, ‘listen, things are gonna happen that I can't control. But regardless of what it is, I'm going to show up every day, and try to be my very best.’ And that's what he's done a great job of, and, you know, just even what he's done this year, you know, I think he's got great corner skill, and he's done what's best for the team, we moved on a nickel and he's grabbed that. He played some dime Saturday night too, because there were some 10 personnel. And, you know, just to see him go and take that ball away late in the game, but also to hold who I think is a pretty good slot receiver to no catches between him and Greedy, you know,he is so dialed in, not just on what he's doing, but what we're doing. And you just see his intensity on Thursday walkthroughs. If the scout guy doesn't give the right route, you know, he may look at me like ‘did this change?’ And I’m like JDub, he just ran it wrong. And then look at him saying ‘you gotta run that correctly, you can go and coach him’. So think of that, and where that's come from. Right. And you know what he does on special teams and what he does on defense. It just shows proof that if you recruit the right people, regardless of success early or failure early, stick to it, stick to the plan, work hard at it, understand it's gonna be ups and downs, stay consistent. Trust yourself and go to work. And that's what he's done. And now he's one of the better DBS in the country.” Fuller on former players on the sideline, 2013 team being here this weekend “I knew just being a football being a main part of my life, you know, obviously, te first day I got here, you walk in, you know about the history, you know about the names. And, you know, maybe my second day here is when I went out in the field and Coach Andrews called me and said, ‘Hey, I'd love to meet you.’ And obviously Odell was already here. Ron was already here. Then maybe on my third day I meet with all the bunch of the players for one-on-one meetings, just walk in the defensive staff room and somebody grabbed me said, ‘Hey, we have some guys that want to meet you.’ And it's Derrick Brooks and Shade Tree. And so now I saw them and saw, you know, the linebacker room and I said, ‘Wow, that's pretty cool.’ But it was just to see Derrick on the sideline, sometimes, obviously, we coach Decalon so that happened a little bit. But talk to T-Buck and just to go through the names, to talk to Timmy Jernigan, I mean there’s just so many names out there And you feel now that we've been here, you know, going on the fourth year, you feel very connected, invested. And you feel like you are a Seminole and you feel the connectivity to these guys and you know, obviously success brings all the excitement back, right? But I think it goes beyond that. I think it's because of how Coach Bowden runs the program. You know, these guys were invested more than wins and losses, you know, they didn't check in and then check out and go on to the next endeavor. You know, they come back or you know, they support the team and you know, it's just you know, it's not a secret recruiting is gonna go really well around here because we're winning, but it's also going to go really well because of the people that have come through here in the past. People see what they are doing post football and how they carry themselves and I think the allure of what Florida State University is goes beyond the football field, and I think the biggest seller of that and product is the players that have come out of here.” Fuller on Renardo Green, Akeem Dent, Dennis Briggs “Man, you can spend a lot of time on each one now. Just to see what Renardo has gone through. You know, when I got here we were at a shortage at safety, we were shortage a couple spots and the move him and the injuries that he had to go through and then you know to make the decision moved back to corner last year. And just to see his toughness and grit show through and you know, it's always been an ultra competitor. Just unbelievable job. You mentioned Akeem, and similar road. Akeem was a safety when we got here. We moved back to corner. He really had a tough year coming off of an injury. After a bunch of studies and information and talking, we moved him back to safety and, and now he's playing really good football. Tou know, he's going to be a starting DB on the team that won back the back 10-plus seasons. You know, when we talked about J dub, then Dennis Briggs , who again, I mean, the group that you just talked about, there's been position changes, there's been injuries to all of those guys. There's been a lot of failure, you know, and to see them now climbing towards the pinnacle of their game on a really good team, what I am probably the most excited about, yes, their success. But what that's going to do for them a year, five years, 10 years down the road, make it look upon this. And when things come up, they can stand up and know they've been through things before, and they'd come out the other side with success. And so I think that's the narrative to that group. And they've been huge building blocks on what this looks like right now.”

On how the offense played “We watched the film as an offense. When you play good defense, you can't have 10, nine, or eight, you need all 11. Because if one person is not on a job, that defense is going to make the tackle. And usually, when you see bad defenses, you can have 10, and two guys miss a tackle and you go score for 80. When you play against good defenses and that was right up there with the Clemsons the Dukes. Miami, you can have one mishap or they will tackle you. And instead of 51 yards, you get three yards or two. So it was a good lesson. It's just basically everybody having the execute and making sure we maintain blocks, but defenses, they get blocked, but then they do block destruction. I think Miami does a good job of that. And so we knew that coming in. So we've had a couple that could have [been big], shoestring here, cut here, one block away, but that was the reality of the contest.” On the toughness of the offensive line playing through injuries “They know they are appreciated, but they also understand the standard of once you out there, it's not like a hand clap or anything like that. If you're out there, you're expected to perform and if you can't perform, don't go out there. So the standard still remains the standard in that regard. But we knew what that game was going to be we kept it simple. But I thought for the most part, they did what we asked them to do. We didn't turn the ball over, [Travis] didn't force anything we didn't. We're normally a lot more aggressive, of course, but I thought the game planning coach had was good and executed well, there's a lot of missed opportunities, but mostly disappointed us. When we had the chance to hit him and hit him go, you saw a one-legged tackle or we just overshot it a little bit with the throw. Just little things like that it was screen to Jaheim and when he cut back. All those little things like that, we got to take advantage of what's there we playing good defense because you're not going to break three, four or five tackles and things like that. So I think that was a learning point from that game.” On Trey Benson’s performance “I told him the two runs were the favorite of mine in the game were the first carry where it's kind of a scrum and he went in there and it should have been stopped for one but he got five. And the one he had in the red zone for a touchdown. They were in a bare presentation and we were one short and he still got in. He saw the O-line finishing in the endzone and got him in the endzone. That's real ball when you are playing against real defenses. So I like that mentality and that attacking mentality has found a way to get it done even when the situation is not ideal that you want to be in so I was proud of him for those two runs of course everybody saw the long one but that was one clean everything blocked up you got him. And not many of those are going to show up when you're playing against a good sound defense.” On third down and red zone woes “It was kind of a not a really mixed bag just more communication one time with a signal being able to sustain the amount of blocks for a longer period of time when you have speed coming off the edges, decision making and all that kind of good thing. But above all of that, I thought the positive coming out of it was not to force something catastrophic, a forced throw, a fumble, pressing and doing too much and not just taking what they give me they give nothing to make sure we leave with a punter flip the field. Because I thought that was going to be big and again and make them driving long field so just being smart of because we've seen us play aggressive and really attack and we want to do those things we hit those drying up. But what I thought was we didn't we didn't make a bad play a bad day. So a lot of things we got to clean up get improved and we watched everyone and made sure we're held accountable for that but also at the end of the conversation was don't make a bad play a bad day. We own the ball we didn't turn it over and we didn't try to do too much that could cause them to have a little bit more minimal given the ball in the red zone. That thing that couldn't flip the field was have been detrimental.” On giving up sacks to Miami “On the last sack, they brought them all. They did a defense where the shade was crossing face and he anticipated the same thing to happen and it didn't and the linebacker shot. So they were on quick the last sack for sure. The other one was on a rollout of the pocket and came out late by 31. We had a tight tackle ended back out there, I think when he scrambled left. And we didn't realize that he scrambled up, but he had already kind of vacated the pocket. And he got on pretty quickly. And the other one, I believe, the JB one with the holding call, when he escaped the pocket to the right. And they record that when those are the ones I remember. So I think it was just more of us teaching him every play is its own play. So what happened the last third down might not happen next third. Now even though it might be the same presentation, I think he learned a lesson. Now, of course, you're not going to say he wasn’t himself, he wasn’t 100%. But the reality of it is, is you can't assume something unless you know for sure. We have to play reactionary football, and he tried to guess it once, and that's part of it. But I think both of them, and they were fast they could run. We knew the difference was fast coming in. So they get they get a bonus pretty quickly. The last one, the last one, was when I got the most because they brought them all and we had a shot. But the last two, they did something a little bit different. That's what good different means, they present it and then bam, it's something different. And the reaction time had to be on point. So you heard me earlier in the interview, I talked about the flashes of the game and how we have to be reactionary and our reaction time has to match it for the lesson learned for the future. So he's we're still getting better got to put them in a better position and make him understand that better going into the game. But he also understood it after him and he went out there ran on the field and celebrated. And then he knew he had different things to get improved.” Senior Day moments and memories "They have allowed our staff to enjoy full circle, even a context of questions that you get. It goes from critiquing, are you ever gonna win to how you’re going to win, which is a full circle progress of anything. Even seeing young men in their lives who I used to chase the class and chase to practice, who are beating us to practice and already understanding the mistakes when they get to the sideline. That’s why you don't see these huge blow ups. Jordan in particular, who you remember is just his journey of going from not the guy to the team. We love those stories in college football. You’re not seeing him as much, because of the just the landscape that we're in, and the quick decisions and things like that. He’s the example of adversity, setbacks, change, and kept responding. He's getting his just due for the, for the process that he had to endure. He smiling a lot more, he's having fun, and he's also understanding how to enjoy even when his adverse moments or things don't show up how they need to show up. He finds a way and still get the completion of a team. Jordan is enjoying every second of it. I love to see that smile at the end of those games. Young alignment in games "It's all earned. We already rotate eight guys, so it's really just earned. Whether they earned the right to do that or I won't put them out there at all. It's good their preparation throughout the week with reports I'm getting. We watch the scout team film to put the film together and critique those guys down there because a down blocking and base block is a reach back no matter where you at and what you're doing with it. A pass set is a pass set, so it's all development. Everything is earned the right to if you get in those situations to give them reward for the work they're putting in that week.That doesn’t speak to the opponent that's always on what we do and how we handle the business. It doesn't matter who you play, and if they've earned the right to play they'll play and if not, they won't no matter what the situation is." Improving on rising TFL "We had a couple of things in this game plan and we didn’t carry it into this game that we knew. Of course you can say one guy getting beat on the inside move or I can say to backs should've cut it back or, or different aspects like that. The reality of it is you don't need any. We got to make sure not only scheme wise but assignment wise and also understanding of situation. Is that situation where there's first 10, or was it Third, in short, what does that defender do? Counting snap counts are we to jump in and do we need to slow down and kind of change the count a little bit to catch them slipping, which we caught them one time. on the screen. It's just all all encompasses, both things need to be improved as we go. What we love about our team is that when we have these meetings, and we show the things that need to be corrected, they're they're saying them before we put them on the screen. They're always in there's an investment of "coach, I got you" or, "I tell you, man, that was a bad call, man, we should have call that something different in that situation", because we didn't think they would go zero there. The combination of both ownership has to breed improvement on both sides.” On offensive line rotation "There's some guys that probably needed a little time to heal. That's the good thing about rotating. We’ve rotated so many that if I get a guys, body needs a little bit more we got guys that can step in and handle the business. We look at it as things it's just attacking as a unit. KJ, he got an in there and he was the guy rolled really well. Darius was a warrior out there. I like Darius in those games. If you look at it a Darius and they took every rep was pretty much because they'd been in those games, Those atmospheres, emotion and things like that I knew they could control and they control the guys next to them. I thought that was a smart plan. We also didn't play as many plays. We were around about 60 plays total. The play count was a little down too so we didn't get into deep into the rotation. I thought the guys that we entrust to go out there did a good job. I thought, KJ, when his name was called upon, he gave us some good sets.” Discipline from the offense vs. Miami trash talk "That goes back to the thing I talked about with the third downs where we couldn't do anything to give him anything. We had to make them earn it. We didn’t have any false starts. Offensively, we don't have any personal fouls. We didn't give them any advantage points to be able to flip the field and give them a free seven, or get get in momentum swing or we don't have the advantage will not make them go march at on the other side. You’ve got to play complimentary football. I was proud of our guys for their emotional control. We got to be better on some aspects about football, especially playing against a good, solid defense. Overall, as far as not putting us in a very compromised position, because it comes down to one possession. I think Coach put out stat the last 23 times or something like that, I think 18 have come down to a possession. Looking at history and things like that, we just want to make sure we put ourselves in a position where we don't give away a game, because of our lack of mental discipline or, or focus. The first thing I complimented them on was their focus in maintaining those kinds of emotional type games." Timeouts called on offense "A couple of times is we had some things built in that we wanted to do certain things to specific things. Going back to the other two, we didn't want to do anything that was gonna put us in a compromised situation. Because like you said, those games come down to one possession no matter what the situation is, that game historically has come down to it. Instead of having something catastrophic happen, we will go ahead and take the time out. Now if we have some miscommunication things that we have cleaned up and all that kind of good stuff with some guys playing in and rotating it. It probably couldn't play a lot in practice and all those kind of scenarios. At the end of the day, we didn't want to make a bad play a bad day. We were hyper elevated and making sure that didn't happen. So you saw those timeouts come in a little bit earlier."

