Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and special teams coordinator John Papuchis speak with the media on Monday afternoon.

Adam Fuller

On Fuller’s experience with Mike Elko "It was back in 2005. Dave Clawson was the head coach at Richmond and me and Mike were on the same defensive staff. We've kept in touch. He's always been somebody that I've connected well with. He's smart, takes a lot of pride in his work, works hard at it. I'm glad for his success.” On shutting down Garrett Shrader "He's been a problem in our league for a number of years. We've got to compete against him three times, but I thought our guys have really come on. When you go in the year, you're trying to get as many players involved in the weekly game plan as you can because it builds depth. You’re trying to make sure the guys that have the ability to help you are involved, but when you do that there's a lot of different pieces that are playing together. Just to continue to see them come through on game time and to be able to execute plans. I was happy for our guys, especially up front. I thought we did a good job.” On productivity of Shyheim Brown "I don't want to say he's a young player. Last year, we kind of forced the role on to him, because we knew what was there. This year, obviously, he was gonna get more opportunities, I think he's taken advantage of them. He still has moments that he would like to get better at. Shyheim has got an incredibly high ceiling, both as a player and as a leader. We're gonna continue to force that with him. I thought he was impactful in the blitz game, which helps us. We’re looking for that. I think he's doing a lot of good things right now. I'm excited to see what this week has for him." On preparing for Duke quarterbacks "We're just going to prepare for both. Riley Leonard, last year he had a really good year. We didn't play against them. Just having gone back in the summer and watched all this tape, he's a really good competitor. He does a great job with his legs, getting out of trouble, extending plays, but I think what he does such a good job of is his accuracy with different arm angles. No matter where the rush is, whether it's a pressure, whether it's a defensive lineman in his face, he drops his arm angles, or raises arm angles, probably as good as most quarterbacks in the country. You put that with athleticism and good enough arm strength to be accurate and accurate at all different levels, he showed the ability to step up when times were needed for that team here in the last year and a half. Obviously brings a challenge and probably expect him to play. If the other guy plays, then we play against him. Not to make it obvious and candid — it is what it is. We have the game against NC State that he started the game and played. He's been in at times during the year just for mop up duty or other situations. We'll study both players and we'll have a plan ready for both." On consistent performance from entire defense in rotation "Well, that's why rotations and planning early in the season. You’re going to game one and you put a starting group out there and you got to make decisions. Ok, when do I rotate this position? When do I rotate that position? When do you change to base to dime to nickel. You always wanting to win the game. In order to win the game, you got to try to win each play, win each series, win the situations. Then there's a next game coming and you're trying to develop the depth because you're gonna need it. Guys go down or guys get tired and you have to have guys ready for those moments. It's a different approach when you put a guy in because he's the next man up because somebody got hurt. As opposed to when you roll a guy through because you have confidence that he can help you. Even if there's somebody in front of them playing at slightly higher level. That's the balance of a coach as you're trying to get the right rotations. That’s why we force rotation especially early in the season. We play so much match coverage and connected coverage that you got to play with people and when guys see one thing as something, you’ve got to make sure you're on the same page. When you’re forcing guys in the rotation, and you're playing a lot of different people, you've got to kind of have one mind out there. That's the constant battle that, as the year goes on, you’re able to get better at that because you just have more reps booked. We’re playing better football and excited for this week." On the Farmer sack, fumble and awareness of situation "I think in spurts that has happened throughout the year. Felt pretty good in most of the games, be honest with you. There are some teams that say, 'Hey, listen now this is their plan.' When you have good players, and you have a little success, teams go back and try to find out what other teams did against you. There are some things that we're repping that maybe LSU showed, and even if it wasn't successful, I know that it could be a good play. We'll make guys aware of those things. I think, as the season goes on, you see a lot of that anticipation, and some of it is just built-up reps. Guys have a good sense of how people are going to respond to things that we do. There are still some things that we've been practicing for weeks now that we haven't used yet and you're trying to get those things ready. Sometimes you put it out there before it's actually ready because you think it's just that much more of a valuable scheme or usage. You've got to use it maybe a little bit earlier. But for some other things, you just keep trying to pile on the reps, you keep trying to pile on the experiences so your guys react full speed. And I think that's what you saw Saturday. There were some things that we did that we've done a lot. And there's some things that we did that we tweaked a little bit that maybe it was a different look, too." On Duke running back Jordan Waters and rushing offense "Well, their offense leads the ACC in rushing. They have four offensive linemen that are grad students, one is a sixth year, the other one is a fifth-year, I think the running back you're referring to is a senior or a grad, two of the three wideouts are seniors or grads, the tight end, the quarterback (Riley Leonard) is (a junior). They’ve got a very veteran, older group, especially up front. I think when you have that you are able to create run game. The way they manage their football program and their team I think everybody wants to be No. 1 in rushing, because it creates other opportunities in the throwing game. It creates time of possession. It creates physicality. Knowing Mike and knowing and knowing how that program is probably put together, I'm sure that's been part of the vision. It helps create that vision and put that vision into play when you have older veteran guys up front and you have two good tailbacks. And then you have a quarterback that, you watch the Notre Dame game, every time they needed a play somehow, someway he made a play with his feet. He's done that for a year and a half now. What that's gonna look like Saturday, I guess we'll find out. They obviously have done a really good job running the football this year." On comfort of players "Yeah, I'm comfortable. I've been with these guys a number of times and, now I have to think like them and they have to think like me. And that's important when you go into each game. That's why you have the meeting times and that's why you have time together. It’s important for me, especially in the middle of that defense with the linebackers and the safeties, because they're the main communicators. When they see things, they may ask and we've got to be on the same accord with that, but I think you want to be as consistent as you can and as dominant as you can every play, every series and that's the standard. Sometimes you don't meet it. And my job is to make sure that all the things that go into that is getting done. When it comes to the moment of truth, whether the play is made or not made, I gotta keep going back to what's the preparation look. What's the timeline of preparation? What's that look like as far as the effort out there on the practice field, in the meeting rooms and the walk throughs. I really like coaching this team, and I really like this group that we have on defense. Every time I ask them to do things they try to accomplish it. Obviously, there's room for improvement in all ways, or else I wouldn't be here. There’s always going to be opportunities for corrections or improvement, but these guys listen, and they care a lot. And they want to play really well." On the production of Omar Graham and his role in defensive rotation "No, he's still part of the rotation. That rotation with Tatum being down two weeks ago, but you go into that Clemson week, and for Omar, it was basically a four-person rotation, which allowed us to keep those guys fresh. In the fourth quarter, in the second half, we played really good football. Omar has a really bright future, but more importantly has a bright present right now. He’s fully in the plan week to week right now. His reps are there and he's got to keep taking advantage of those." On the “humility” of Shyheim Brown, Joshua Farmer and defense "Everybody wants attention of success. I think the strength of the individual is the group. I think we have a lot of great individuals in that room and on this team and it starts at top. Look at Mike Norvell. He has all the reasons to say, 'Look at me and look what I'm doing.' And he just shows up and he goes to work every single day. When your players see that, that's just how we act. That's how we respond. That's how we develop the program. Every day, we're constantly trying to coach that and develop that. But you got to showcase that as a leader yourself and it doesn't guarantee you may say, hey, on this play, you're going to end up in this gap when this guy does this. On the same framework, we say hey, when you have success, you understand it may have been a great pass rush Jared, but if it wasn't for Joshua Farmer, or if it wasn't for an Renardo covering that guy, it probably wouldn't have happened. That's the same as an assignment. And in my mind, it's all connected. I think you can give the message but credit to our players for actually listening and using the message in a way that it comes off. It's not fake because you can't make it up. It is constant and it's something that comes down from coach Norvell. I think our players do a great job of living in that mindset."

Alex Atkins

Atkins on Duke’s strong defense “I was with Coach Fuller at Chattanooga, who actually was a descendant of that Elko type of defense, that 4-2-5, very sound. But, and this is what we expect college football defenses to look like to play, it gets good DCs and good players who tackle, will run to the ball and know how to leverage the ball and understand contain and things of that sort. That's what it should look like. Duke gets a lot of credit for that because of the head coach and the coordinators and the position coaches and on the defense. But we've seen some good sound defenses here. Duke is actually the top in every category. So I mean, we got to be on point and make sure we're not making mistakes when they keep everything in front of them to tackle well, not getting a lot of big plays. So those are things that come to mind as we're preparing for it. And we just kind of starting in preparation.” Atkins on Duke’s red-zone defense “Well it goes hand in hand. Referring back to our last game, that was actually the first time we got stopped in the red-zone. Thought they had a good plan for so we got to build off that and make sure we have answers for what was shown in that game. But it goes back to being the top in non red zone, I mean, when you're a good defense, you're gonna be good in pretty much all those categories. We got to make sure we convert points, we got to make sure we’re finding ways to create extra gaps, most defenses start pressuring a bit more in the red-zone. But with them I think it just goes back to tackling and keeping things in front of them and capitalizing on opportunities. I mean they've actually created a lot of turnovers in the red-zone too, which is kind of, you know, upped that percentage of stops and non-touchdowns. So we got to go back to doing our job protecting the football. If we do have a long drive because they're not giving up big plays, so usually takes 10 to 12 [plays] to get down there. And they're rotating guys, they got a good mixture of eight to 10 guys, they play at the line. So they're probably gonna be fresher and some of these guys have been out there for 14 plays, so we’ve got to be able to lock in a bit extra in the red-zone. All that takes a part of it. So not only just the plan, but the execution of the plan.” Atkins on cleaning up missed opportunities vs. Syracuse “Of course this is a result based business, but we try to harp on being process based, are you playing your best? And are you executing at a high level? Are you doing the best you absolutely can do? And when I came into the offensive meeting, you know, we meet as an offense after the game, and we pointed out every missed assignment by position group, and we did a total amount just to show that, you know, not even talking about the score or the result of the yardage, but are we executing what we’re asking to be executed. And that's what creates the competition within the room. We’ve got some good players. And we got players making mistakes, we got, you know, other people that want. So it's just more challenges in the room to understand that we can't make those mistakes, because, you know, they hurt you in close games, and no matter circumstances. But I don't feel like we can we can't make those kinds of mistakes anymore, and expect to have any kind of success. So the message was clear, they understood it. You know, when I walked in, they knew it was kind of trending in that vibe, because a lot of our guys have watched the film before we even go in there. So you know, that's the good thing about the culture of the room is they know the mistakes when it comes when you walk in and they kind of look at you and it gets quiet when you walk in. And you understand that we didn't reach the internal expectation that we have, and we got to do a better job. On Hykeem Williams, his touchdown “Hykeem’s confidence has been growing. I mean, it's that natural….recruiting and everything is so accelerated now where everybody looks at these young guys so early, man. But I mean, they’ve got to be able to go through it a little bit. And I think as he’s maintained his conditioning, his confidence, his understanding of the offense, hee's really, really accelerating where now he can showcase his ability. But you know, you can't, you can't be a good player until number one, you're not tired. When you're fatigued, nobody's good. And also, you’re always a step slower when you're thinking and processing information. So as a young, talented player, we all know what he can do, as he started to come out of that process’ now I know what to do, now I’m not as tired I know what to do. Now I can showcase myself.’ So no, I wasn't surprised. I mean, we've seen Hykeem make a bunch of plays in practice and he's been progressing so I was just glad he's getting to showcase his ability to play confident and hopefully he builds upon that as we keep going. And then, like you said, that creates more competition.” On the offensive line vs. Syracuse, general growth “I'm proud because they, you know, I make it really, really tough. And there's not a lot of positive moments from day to day, because when you’re close to that position, there's always a mistake that can be made out of, you know, you gotta go five for five. And they've embraced that. I got up this morning, we meet the morning at seven and I saw they were already in the film room, they were already studying, challenging each other. I put out a big challenge for them last night, but it's really them understanding that it's not an individual, whoever's in there in that unit in the room has to perform, and we have to build that continuity. So it's not like I'm rotating on Saturdays, like I've been rotating in spring, camp, there's nothing uniquely for us. Because I also don't want to have players that can help us playing the game sitting on the sidelines waiting for a mishap to happen. So by doing that, as these mishaps has happened, we've had a couple of guys that were kind of banged up here and banged up there. It was not like it was this large beat missed. And now, you know, some of the guys are making…they’re still gonna make mistakes…I want them to give no pressures, no sacks, I don’t want no tackles for loss. You’re going to have those deals, but I'm glad that it's not because of us rotating guys. It’s the mistakes you're gonna have, whether the tip, leave them out there or not have them out there. So I've been proud of them taking the challenge and then accepting it and showing that it can be done if we’re handling business.” On the talent, ability of Duke's defensive line "Yeah, I think there's a multitude because of the individual performances. And I'm going to talk in numbers, not necessarily names. But five, he's a big, big thick, you know, he can hold, he's a big man, he can attack the guards, he can get off blocks. They do a good job of creating ways to find contain, whether it be the double twist and things of that sort. You got 90 who plays inside and outside. I've seen him against Notre Dame, he was playing outside, he was playing inside, he attacks blocks, got a little twitch about him. And then the backups come in, 16, who I think's gonna be a really good player, he's shown a lot. He showed up on film a lot, because of his twitchiness and things of that sort. And I mean, then 96. They have enough where there's not a lot of drop-off, so we talked about them rotating their line. I think their d-line is really good. I think they do a good job up there. I've know Jess [Simpson] for a minute. I just think they do a good job of what you want to see in coaching which is that they get the most out of the talent that they have and you don't see him make a lot of mistakes. That is what like, and then, I want to say that is because they're talented individuals, and they are just maximizing them and not putting them in bad situations. They're allowed to play fast, because they totally understand what they're being asked to do, and they know how to attack you. So it's gonna be a real challenge. I mean, you know, as far as we got to make sure we're not making mistakes, we're not getting those, because they want to have fun on third down, they got a very detailed, exclusive third down package. So we got to be on point of staying on schedule, making sure we found a way to create some big plays." On working towards big runs for backs, like Trey Benson's against VT, Lawrance Toafili's against Syracuse "Yeah, once you get to game five and six in the run game, I mean, it's pretty much known what we're gonna do. It's not like a more secret deal, we've got to execute at a high level and then once they get those opportunities, because we're not giving our backs 30 carries a game and such, so when they get the opportunity to break the line of scrimmage and get to the second level, our guys are thinking to try to go score. They're really focused on trying to get the most out of their opportunity because it really is a deep room, we don't count, you know, situation where all these guys get this many, this guy got this many, and we rotate them pretty good just like we do at most positions. So they've got to, I think their mindset is they're trying to get as much as they can based upon their opportunities. Now, the coaching part of it is not to press, you know, when you have a little bit of a limited opportunity, sometimes you tend to look for a little bit more that isn't there. I think early in the season that was a little bit, but I think now that we've settled in, we're understanding what the line does well, what their vision is seeing, taking opportunities of what the defense is kind of giving up, and it is starting to starting to go like we talked about earlier, it's going to start getting better as we go and that's what we want. I think that what we're seeing is we're coaching it better, they're seeing it better, they execute it better, and we are just putting them in better situations." On rush game numbers improving as the game goes on "It is just body blows. Man, run game is like taking body blows in boxing. You've got to keep hitting, keep keep wearing [it down] and eventually it will soften up so you can get some the bigger plays to come. So you've got to be patient with it. Not many times, if you just come out there and you're gashing in the run game early, there's usually a talent or a scheme mismatch where you know those guys, they know what we are coming with, they know how to stop it. So it's just more of continuing to keep swinging and keep swinging, and eventually I think things will open up for you. Also our players getting that comfort level of alright, I've see how he reacted to this, okay, I set that block, I stuck it too early, let me get back vertical on that. You start to get those conversations on the sideline of 'Alright man, you know, Coach, I went to three-technique, he played it tight. This time, I'm gonna go inside.' You start seeing those guys really hold each other accountable and getting the picture of it. So I like that about the run game, because in the end, I want the run game to be dominant in the third and fourth quarter as we get through the half. I think that gives you the best chance, because if you get up a lot and you can't run the ball, they'll be back." On dropped passes, miscues, cleaning those things up on offense "Yeah, man, I'm not gonna just single out the dropped passes, but just critical situations where, for example, the last two games, the drive before the halves ended in some kind of sack or sack fumble. That was from Virginia Tech and Syracuse, the end of the half, two-minute drive. The red zone deals, we had two low snaps in the red zone. The drop came in the red zone. Third downs. Like I think the more frustration is because our guys understand what we're capable of. So that that expectation, the standard is so high, that you do see some frustrating moments, which I like, because you see the player-to-player accountability. Now my job as a coach is to control the high-level emotion because our players are competitive, they understand that there's somebody right behind them that is just as close, so when you see those high competitive emotional reactions, which is still a good thing because they're showing that they know what we can do, they've seen it, we've executed a high level, so the frustration comes from, like what are we doing, like this is easy to us, and and once they calm down, I like the response from it. But that is just growing in those situations and we're starting to see those minimized a little bit more than we had in the past, so I'm excited about that. But I liked the the ownership and accountability of having the expectation to playing their best. Especially in critical situations, we've got to do a better job."

