Rahtrel Perry enjoys FSU visit, eyes jump from FCS to Power 4

Rahtrel Perry completed his last official visit of December, leaving Florida State with a positive impression.

"I just mostly wanted to know about the development, where I see a fit in their offensive scheme and how they're going to develop me to become the best offensive lineman I can possibly be," Perry said.

The 6-foot-7, 323-pound Perry started at FCS Central Connecticut State in the fall, logging more than 900 snaps.

Perry said he has visited Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Maryland and Ohio State. After his FSU visit, he was appreciative of the time with FSU's coaches.

"They really care about their players and their goals," Perry said. "... The culture is very strong around here."

For now, Perry said this will be his last visit before he makes his decision. What's important as he weighs his options?

"Where I see fit, the culture, my development, where I see best fits," Perry said.

