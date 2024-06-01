Rain has postponed the start times for the Tallahassee Regional on Saturday afternoon.

The elimination game between Alabama and Stetson will begin at 3:30 p.m. Gates at Dick Howser Stadium will open at 2 p.m.

That has pushed the Florida State-UCF start time to 8 p.m.

Left-hander Jamie Arnold will be on the mound for the Seminoles.

Check theOsceola.com for more updates throughout the day on FSU baseball.

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters