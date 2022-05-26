Rally comes up short for FSU Baseball; 'Noles fall to Irish in ACC Tourney

Messick did strike out four batters and now has 140 for the year, 10th-most in a season for a Seminole.

Notre Dame scored all five runs via three home runs against starter Parker Messick (6-5).

CHARLOTTE – The Florida State baseball team (33-23) dropped its second pool play game in the ACC Tournament 5-3 to 5-seed Notre Dame (34-13) Thursday, finishing the Seminoles’ run in the conference tournament.

After a solo home run gave the Irish the lead, FSU responded with a Colton Vincent single that plated Alex Toral in the third inning.

Down 3-1 in the fourth, FSU threated with the bases loaded and no outs, but John Michael Bertrand (8-2) struck out two batters and forced a flyout to keep FSU off the board.

Trailing 5-1 in the ninth, FSU loaded the bases on a Brett Roberts double and two hit batters before Brock Mathis pinch hit and lined a two-run single off the left field wall. Tyler Martin followed with a high fly ball that ended the game at the warning track.

Florida State now awaits its postseason fate. The NCAA Tournament selection show is scheduled for Monday at noon on ESPN2.

OF NOTE:

* Jordan Carrion extended his hitting streak to nine games and his on-base streak to 11, both the longest current streaks on the team.

* A day after setting a career-high with three hits, Colton Vincent singled in his first at-bat to get FSU on the board.

* Freshman Jaime Ferrer singled Thursday. His 66 hits are the most on the team and the most for an FSU freshman since Cal Raleigh had 69 in 2016. He has a seven-game hitting streak.

* Both of Brett Roberts’ hits were doubles, tying him with Jaime Ferrer for the team lead. His 2-for-4 game pushed his season batting average to .302.

* Parker Messick ranks 10th in FSU single-season history with 140 strikeouts (he had four Thursday). His 285 career strikeouts are 16th in school history.

----------------------------------------------------

Discuss this story with other FSU fans on our Seminole Baseball Message Board