Randy Shannon settles into new role as FSU LBs coach, co-coordinator

As a senior defensive analyst, the longtime college coach wasn't permitted to instruct players during a practice. He had to stay in the background and observe.

Last year, Randy Shannon wasn't exactly a fly on the wall for the Florida State coaching staff. Not unless a fly can help with game plans and player evaluations on a daily basis.

Shannon is not only the Seminoles' new linebackers coach, but he's been promoted to the co-defensive coordinator position as well. And, as you can imagine, he's doing a whole lot of talking during practice now.

"It's been a great transition," Shannon said. "Working with the (coaches) on defense has been tremendous. ... It was an easy transition because I was here last year. We all worked well together, so it's been like normal."

This isn't all that normal, though.

Although Shannon was a co-defensive coordinator at Florida for a season, this isn't exactly a typical structure of a coaching staff. Third-year defensive coordinator Adam Fuller has never had a "co-" before his title before. And Florida State, at least in the modern era, has never had two coaches sharing that position.

"Oh, it'll be easy," Shannon said with a smile. "Coach Fuller is going to call the plays like he always does. But we'll sit down as a staff. It's not a deal where anybody has an ego. He has the final say-so in what we do, but as a staff, we'll do a tremendous job of putting together a great game plan.

"And Coach Fuller has always been open to suggestions. Even on game days, he's open to suggestions. Like a really good coach should be. So, I think it's going to be exciting."

Shannon brings a wealth of experience to the position. He has been a college defensive coordinator or linebackers coach for most of the past 30 years and was head coach at Miami from 2007-10.

He replaces Chris Marve, who coached the linebackers each of the last two years before taking the defensive coordinator job at Virginia Tech.

The position has been short on bodies -- and, quite frankly, short on talent -- for a while now, but there has been an uptick in production and experience at linebacker for FSU since last year.

Not only did Kalen DeLoach, Amari Gainer and D.J. Lundy play hundreds of snaps together and finish with over 150 tackles combined, but the Seminoles are also welcoming in UCF transfer Tatum Bethune, who had over 100 tackles by himself last season for the Knights.

Shannon's previous stop was at Central Florida -- and he recruited Bethune to Orlando -- so he's quite familiar with what the transfer brings to the table.

"He's been a tremendous addition for us," Shannon said. "A guy that understands defense. A smart player. But also gets along with everybody on the team. Doesn't have an ego about anything. Just wants to work and win games, and the guys have really adapted to him."