Rivals100 prospect Corey Collier has an official top 7, but as is the case with most lists of that sort, some schools appear as mere courtesy mentions. Below. Rivals.com takes a look at five schools that are realistically in the mix to land the five-star defensive back come signing day and ranks the legitimate contenders.

1. Florida State

Collier’s father, Cornelius, played for Florida State, so the family ties to the school remain strong. FSU lands in the top spot because of that familiarity. Still, a recent coaching change combined with the restrictions that come along with the current pandemic situation certainly temper that advantage.

Mike Norvell and company will need to forge a relationship with Collier over the phone as well as show progress on the field if they’re to win what’s becoming a contested battle..The Seminoles’ advantage is ever so slight and Florida seems like the team to beat at times.

2. Florida

UF could just as easily sit at No. 1 on this list. The Gators are pouring major resources into Collier and his Miami Palmetto High School teammates and it seems to be paying off. Dan Mullen already has Palmetto’s Brashard Smith, a four-star wide receiver, in the fold for 2021. This certainly doesn’t hurt with Collier, who has been to campus a handful of times already.

3. LSU

You can’t count Ed Orgeron out of anything these days. The Tigers’ history of producing NFL defensive backs and the program's national title run are appealing to Collier, who mentions LSU at every turn. The champs are lying in the weeds and could strike down the stretch.

4. Georgia

Kirby Smart and company have found great success in Florida as of late, and they certainly remain in the mix here even if they seem like a bit of a longshot.. Collier has only visited campus once as of now, so the current virus-forced dead period will probably hurt the Dawgs. Still, don’t count Smart out when it comes to talented Florida-based prospects.

5. Clemson