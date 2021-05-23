Ranking the Contenders: Elijah Pritchett
Elijah Pritchett made some news in late April when he released a top eight and the four-star offensive tackle could be making his commitment after a busy June.
The Columbus, Ga., standout has Georgia, Florida State, Arkansas, Alabama, USC, Kentucky, LSU and Virginia Tech as his finalists with some important trips coming up.
Pritchett will be working out at school camps and taking visits throughout the month and even after all that there is a feeling that one school has a distinct edge in his recruitment.
In today’s Ranking The Contenders, we take a look at Pritchett’s top eight and determine which program has the best shot at landing him when the four-star is ready to commit.
ALABAMA
It would be surprising if any other team was ahead of Alabama at this point and it would be even more stunning if the Crimson Tide could not close the deal this summer. Pritchett was in Tuscaloosa for the spring game, he will be back in town for an official visit in June and the four-star is one of Alabama’s top targets along the offensive line. Those are some compelling reasons to think the Crimson Tide are the clear front-runner.
FLORIDA STATE
Alabama is probably the leader but Florida State is right there and has a real shot to land Pritchett. The first reason is because position coach Alex Atkins has been involved for such a long time and the two have an excellent relationship. There is also the opportunity for immediate playing time if Pritchett earns that spot and over the next few weeks, the four-star is expected to be in Tallahassee again. If Florida State can convince him the opportunity is better there, then the Seminoles have a real shot.
GEORGIA
On the first day of June, Pritchett is expected to visit Georgia along with a bunch of other top prospects and since the Bulldogs don’t have any offensive line commitments right now then that could be something for Pritchett to consider. If Georgia really makes Pritchett feel like a top priority, it’s clear that the coaching staff can recruit anybody and there’s a shot there but it’s a stretch at this point.
USC
It is recognized that USC is playing from behind in Pritchett’s recruitment but the Trojans have made him a priority in their offensive line recruiting and the four-star is taking a visit in June. This could get really interesting especially because Pritchett is expected on campus the same weekend as other state of Georgia prospects Mykel Williams and Christen Miller along with other Southeast recruits. Could something amazing happen and USC moves way up his list? That is definitely a possibility.
THE OTHERS
The other four programs on Pritchett’s list could be long shots at this point. LSU has so much to like and a tremendous history on the offensive line to sell but a stop in Baton Rouge might not happen and other schools have made bigger in-roads.
Virginia Tech could have a shot but getting to campus will be important. The same goes for Kentucky as that staff is working on getting a trip out of Pritchett this summer but it doesn’t look great right now. It’s a similar story with Arkansas. Sam Pittman has spent his career coaching the offensive line but if Pritchett is going to commit in July and not visit Fayetteville, then it’s tough to see him ending up there.