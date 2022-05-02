Rating the Room: FSU running backs entering summer of 2022
With the spring semester coming to a close and the Florida State football team preparing for the start of summer workouts, it's time to take stock of each position on the Seminoles' offense and defense.
What are the position strengths and weaknesses? How is the depth? Is additional help needed through the transfer portal?
We'll answer each of those questions and more, starting today with the running backs.
*** Don't miss out on any of our great FSU Sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial ***
Projected Depth Chart
There are five scholarship running backs on the roster, and Mike Norvell likes to use two or three backs on the field at the same time, depending on matchups. So it's difficult to project a true depth chart from 1 through 5 (or 6, in this case), but here is how we would rank them going into this offseason.
1. Treshaun Ward, R-So., 5-10, 189 -- After a breakout season in 2021, Ward is the Seminoles' most proven running back and the likely leader of the room. He rushed for a team-high 6.4 yards per carry last season and also proved to be a dependable receiver out of the backfield, catching 21 passes and averaging 8.8 yards per reception.
2. (tie) Trey Benson -- R-So., 6-1, 215 -- Oregon transfer quickly established himself as a key factor in the offensive backfield this spring. His combination of size and speed makes him unique, and he also displayed impressive elusiveness. If there were concerns about the knee injury that sidelined Benson at Oregon, they were shed pretty quickly during spring drills. He also gives the 'Noles the physical runner they lost when Jashaun Corbin jumped to the NFL.
2. (tie) Lawrance Toafili, R-So., 6-0, 187 -- Toafili not being the clear-cut No. 2 here is more a testament to Benson's impressive performance in the spring than it is a knock on him. Toafili has continued to improve during his time in Tallahassee, and he is expected to take another step forward this fall after a solid spring. His added size and strength should help him with durability issues, which have been a concern.
4. D.J. Williams, R-Jr., 5-10, 205 -- The 2021 Auburn transfer was used sparingly last fall (10 carries, 47 yards, 1 touchdown), but he had some nice practices this spring and brings a wealth of college experience. He also runs with a low center of gravity and can be an effective weapon in short-yardage situations, along with catching passes out of the backfield.
5. C.J. Campbell, R-Fr., 5-9, 196 -- A walk-on from Panama City, Campbell appears to be following exactly in Treshaun Ward's footsteps. They both came to FSU as preferred walk-ons and quickly gained the attention of the coaches and confidence of their teammates. Ward eventually earned a scholarship and became a featured part of the offense; it wouldn't be a surprise if Campbell does the same.
6. Rodney Hill, Fr., 5-10, 189 -- Though he still has much to learn as a true freshman, Hill's speed clearly translates to the college game. The Georgia product was a blur when coming out of the backfield this spring, and he also showed the ability to help as a receiver.
Outlook for 2022
This position appeared to be the strongest unit on offense during the spring and could actually be improved from last year, despite the departure of Corbin.
Based on what we have seen so far, look for a three-headed monster this fall featuring Ward, Benson and Toafili. Norvell will find at-bats for the other backs as well, but two of those top three will likely be on the field together a great deal in 2022.
Thanks to the running ability of quarterback Jordan Travis -- and the pressure that puts on defenses -- as well as the scheme designs of Norvell and offensive coordinator/OL coach Alex Atkins, this should be one of the top rushing offenses in the ACC.
Needs this offseason
Unless a bona fide superstar becomes available and has a strong desire to transfer to Florida State, we don't expect any running back additions through the transfer portal.
That's not to say this room couldn't be better, but it's not one of the Seminoles' biggest areas of need, and there is plenty of depth with six potential players to choose from.
Grade entering the summer
B -- Above Average in ACC
Thanks to the impressive arrival of Benson and the improvement of returning players, we feel comfortable giving this unit a B grade heading into the summer -- in comparison with other programs in the conference.
This is not likely going to be the best group of running backs in the ACC, but it should be closer to that than the middle-tier programs.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council