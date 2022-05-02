Rating the Room: FSU running backs entering summer of 2022

What are the position strengths and weaknesses? How is the depth? Is additional help needed through the transfer portal?

With the spring semester coming to a close and the Florida State football team preparing for the start of summer workouts, it's time to take stock of each position on the Seminoles' offense and defense.

There are five scholarship running backs on the roster, and Mike Norvell likes to use two or three backs on the field at the same time, depending on matchups. So it's difficult to project a true depth chart from 1 through 5 (or 6, in this case), but here is how we would rank them going into this offseason.

1. Treshaun Ward, R-So., 5-10, 189 -- After a breakout season in 2021, Ward is the Seminoles' most proven running back and the likely leader of the room. He rushed for a team-high 6.4 yards per carry last season and also proved to be a dependable receiver out of the backfield, catching 21 passes and averaging 8.8 yards per reception.

2. (tie) Trey Benson -- R-So., 6-1, 215 -- Oregon transfer quickly established himself as a key factor in the offensive backfield this spring. His combination of size and speed makes him unique, and he also displayed impressive elusiveness. If there were concerns about the knee injury that sidelined Benson at Oregon, they were shed pretty quickly during spring drills. He also gives the 'Noles the physical runner they lost when Jashaun Corbin jumped to the NFL.

2. (tie) Lawrance Toafili, R-So., 6-0, 187 -- Toafili not being the clear-cut No. 2 here is more a testament to Benson's impressive performance in the spring than it is a knock on him. Toafili has continued to improve during his time in Tallahassee, and he is expected to take another step forward this fall after a solid spring. His added size and strength should help him with durability issues, which have been a concern.

4. D.J. Williams, R-Jr., 5-10, 205 -- The 2021 Auburn transfer was used sparingly last fall (10 carries, 47 yards, 1 touchdown), but he had some nice practices this spring and brings a wealth of college experience. He also runs with a low center of gravity and can be an effective weapon in short-yardage situations, along with catching passes out of the backfield.

5. C.J. Campbell, R-Fr., 5-9, 196 -- A walk-on from Panama City, Campbell appears to be following exactly in Treshaun Ward's footsteps. They both came to FSU as preferred walk-ons and quickly gained the attention of the coaches and confidence of their teammates. Ward eventually earned a scholarship and became a featured part of the offense; it wouldn't be a surprise if Campbell does the same.

6. Rodney Hill, Fr., 5-10, 189 -- Though he still has much to learn as a true freshman, Hill's speed clearly translates to the college game. The Georgia product was a blur when coming out of the backfield this spring, and he also showed the ability to help as a receiver.