Cam Akers has been a record-setting running back at Florida State for two years, going back to when he broke the school's freshman rushing mark in 2017.

Now, he has another prestigious honor to his credit -- and the Seminoles have a much-needed victory to go along with it.

Akers, a junior from Clinton, Miss., carried the ball a school-record 36 times during FSU's 45-44 overtime win against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday night. He racked up 193 yards on the ground with two touchdowns, and he he caught five passes for 55 more with another score.

The previous FSU record for most carries in a game had stood for nearly 70 years. It was first set in 1950 by Mike Sellers against Tampa, and it was matched by Travis Minor in 1998 against Texas A&M.

