RB commit Hill: FSU 'turned heads' of major recruits this weekend

“The visit was great, the best experience ever," said Hill, a Georgia product who committed to the Seminoles in April. "I loved this visit. This place is home. This is the only place I’ll be at pretty much for the rest of my life. ... They really shocked a lot of people.”

For the first time since they took over the program in December 2019, Mike Norvell and his coaches were able to host recruits for a game-day visit. And for running back Rodney Hill , and apparently many other top prospects, it was a night to remember .

During Florida State’s spirited performance in Sunday night's season opener against No. 9 Notre Dame, hoards of highly talented 2022 and 2023 prospects gathered on the field and inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

According to the FSU commit, two players the Seminoles “definitely” gained a lot of momentum for this weekend were Kevin Coleman and Jaleel Skinner, a pair of Rivals100 receivers.

Coleman is actually the No. 1 wideout in the nation, and he and Skinner are among the most coveted players on FSU’s board.

“I have just been trying to work on those two to get them down here with us," Hill said after wrapping up his visit Monday morning. "That’s really been my two major concerns -- Jaleel and Kevin Coleman.”

Looking back on Sunday's game, Hill said he was surprised how many recruits, even some he didn’t expect to, were cheering for the Seminoles.

“The momentum is wild," he said. "Last night, when the recruits came and saw what was actually going on, how they came out and played, everybody was surprised. They really turned a lot of heads.”

Hill, who was one of several recruits on campus for their official visits, pointed out that during Florida State’s dramatic 18-point comeback in the fourth quarter, every recruit was standing up, yelling and throwing up the chop.

“We just all looked at one another once the game was over," Hill said, "and we were like, ‘Yeah, we’re back.’ Kevin and Jaleel, they were up all the time. Yelling, everything.”

Hill said running backs Jashaun Corbin, Treshaun Ward and Lawrance Toafili executed the game plan the coaches told Hill they would run against Notre Dame.

“My boys, they did good last night," the three-star running back said. "I love the way they can get up and hit all the right angles, find the holes and things like that. And I am glad I’ll be a part of it coming in January.”

Overall, Hill said he and other recruits were already excited about the future of the Seminoles' program. Now, they are even more confident about the direction under Norvell and company.

“You can see the climb that Coach Norvell is building here," Hill said. "You see all the work that he’s been making them do and put in. You see that it’s working. The program is coming back. Everybody sees that now, everybody in the nation.

"Everybody that watched the game last night saw that Florida State is coming back. So I know everybody is pretty scared to play them.”

