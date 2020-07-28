Warchant TV: RB Khalan Laborn dismissed from FSU football team
Nearly four years after signing with Florida State, former five-star recruit Khalan Laborn will leave the Seminoles without ever having been the featured running back.
Laborn has been dismissed from the team for a "violation of team policy," according to a school spokesman.
The redshirt junior was the Seminoles' top backup to Cam Akers last season, rushing 63 times for 297 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 66 yards.
Laborn missed most of the 2018 season due to a knee injury and was redshirted as a freshman in '17.
The Virginia product was expected to battle for FSU's starting running back job with Texas A&M transfer Jashaun Corbin and a group of talented newcomers.
Corbin was the Aggies' starting tailback before missing most of the 2019 season with a hamstring injury. He arrived in Tallahassee for the spring semester and has been granted an NCAA waiver to play immediately.
FSU also brings in junior college transfer Ladamian Webb, who rushed for over 100 yards per game at Jones (Miss.) Community College last season, and four-star tailback Lawrance Toafili of Pinellas Park, Fla. Toafili ran for 4,809 yards and 55 touchdowns in his prep career.
The Seminoles will not have any scholarship backs returning from last season, but they do bring back a pair of walk-ons -- Deonte Sheffield and Treshaun Ward, who combined for 144 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries in the Sun Bowl.
Also in the mix will be true freshmen Ja'Khi Douglas and Corey Wren.
