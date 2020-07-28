Nearly four years after signing with Florida State, former five-star recruit Khalan Laborn will leave the Seminoles without ever having been the featured running back.

Laborn has been dismissed from the team for a "violation of team policy," according to a school spokesman.

The redshirt junior was the Seminoles' top backup to Cam Akers last season, rushing 63 times for 297 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 66 yards.

Laborn missed most of the 2018 season due to a knee injury and was redshirted as a freshman in '17.

Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial