While Florida State was hosting nine prospects on official visits during the June 7 weekend, many other recruiting targets and Florida State commits were taking official visits to programs around the country. Here are what some of those prospects are saying about their official visits to other programs.

One of two important visitors to Texas this past weekend was Javion Hilson. Hilson, one of the top commitments of Florida State's recruiting class, was in Austin this past weekend and had a good visit. He told Rivals' OrangeBloods.com that it is now a 50/50 race between the Longhorns and the Seminoles. “The last visit, my Florida State visit, I’m comparing this (Texas) visit to Florida State and then after that I’m going to just shut it down,” Hilson said. "They were kind of comparing me to Colin Simmons, how they have him play the 'X,' rushing the passer and dropping in coverage and they said they'd use me like that," Hilson added. “Florida State, they see me like a true defensive end, not dropping at all. Texas, they see me like an athlete, use me like a Jack, cover, rush the passer on third down, things like that.”

Charles was also at Texas this past weekend for an official visit. However, unlike Hilson, little is known as to how the visit went as Charles has yet to formally comment with Rivals or other recruiting services at this point. If you're of the opinion that no update is a good update, then this may bode well for Florida State.

Brown took a midweek official visit to Miami after winning the OT7 7-on-7 championship in Tampa over the weekend. The visit helped Miami now that his family got to see the university. "It was a great visit," Brown said. "I think, mid-weeks are great because you get more of that every day feel instead of that weekend feel. I got to spend a lot of time with the staff, more than we usually would. I got to hang out with Xavier Restrepo, got to learn some things from him. He helped me learn more about Miami, how everyday life is from a player's perspective."



Following a visit to Ohio State, McCutcheon made his way out west for an official visit with the USC Trojans. He spoke with Rivals' TrojanSports.com about his visit. "The main thing on this visit is I wanted to be able to connect with the players and connect with the recruits, especially the ones that are committed and understand why they chose USC," McCutcheon said. "The main takeaways was just the things that USC was able to offer for kids outside of football, being able to create good NIL opportunities, being able to connect with others, just life outside of football, being able to come back and get a major degree." "I mean, I'm just kind of even with all the schools," McCutcheon added. "I'm trying to make a decision before my senior year. The most important thing to me is finding a place that's [the right] fit, a place where I know I'll get developed as a wide receiver, not only just in football but outside as a man, being able to help me in the real world."

Glover visited Georgia this past weekend and the Bulldogs have been surging in his recruitment since he decommitted from Alabama in January. After his visit to Athens, he told UGASports.com that Georgia may have taken the lead. "I feel like Georgia has moved up to the No. 1 spot," Glover said. "Most kids are going to schools because of the NIL and not get drafted. But you could go to Georgia, what I’m trying to say, if you went there (to Georgia) you’re going to get looked at. So that’s what Georgia’s consistently doing. For the past like five years, I think Georgia has put two O-linemen in the league each year. What I’m looking at, they’re producing. I feel like that’s a good place for me."

Receiver target CJ Wiley was also in Athens this past weekend and it was his conversations with Georgia wide receivers coach James Coley that are most noteworthy on the weekend. He spoke with Jed May of UGASports.com. "He (Coley) just really had a good message for me, like we need you, I'm a priority," Wiley said. "When it’s three by one on the other side, they like that one-on-one matchup. He (Coley) really gave me a lot of knowledge about the stuff I need to know and all that. I would say like depth chart, his depth chart. Yeah, he said I could come in and contribute early if I do what I need to do."

Davidson was in Gainesville for his official visit with the Gators, one of two official visits that he set since he decommitted from Auburn. Florida State has the other official visit on June 21st. Here is what he told Rivals' 1standTenFlorida.com. "I had a great time on my OV! The vibe was amazing, and everyone at UF was great! The facilities and the culture there were the most impressive parts! I spent time with Hayden, Tyler, Trey, Andrew Olesh, and other players. I had a great time with them! I couldn't have asked for a better host; Hayden is my guy now. Tyler was great, and I'm super appreciative of him. Now, he and my family have a great relationship. My family enjoyed our time in Gainesville! As always, I had a great time seeing coach Napier, and UF is high on my radar!"

The Florida commit was in Gainesville for his official visit as well this past weekend. Here is what Wiggins had to say following his official visit. "The visit this week was great, as always, I enjoyed my time, and my family did," Wiggins said. "I really enjoyed spending time with the players outside of football matters and how they interact. I spent most of my time around coach Mike Peterson and got some time to talk with a good bit of all the recruits. My family really enjoyed it; they seemed to have a wonderful time and got around many of the staff and coaches.