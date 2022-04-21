Real walk-off win: FSU snares victory in 11th on Martin's bases-loaded walk

The victory was the Seminoles' fifth in a row -- all against top-25 opponents.

Redshirt sophomore Tyler Martin worked a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th inning Wednesday night to give FSU a 6-5 walk-off victory against No. 25 Georgia Southern inside Dick Howser Stadium.

But fortunately for the Florida State Seminoles, they didn't have to figure out who would pitch next.

They had to bring their Sunday starter out of the bullpen to get out of that situation, with limited options available if the game went to the 12th.

They faced a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 11th, having already used up eight different pitchers on the night.

They trailed from the early innings until the bottom of the ninth.

"What do ya say? They hung in," FSU coach Mike Martin Jr. said of his players, who improved to 23-13 on the year. "Things weren't going our way ... good team win."

Indeed, Georgia Southern (24-12) carried a 5-1 advantage into the eighth inning and appeared to be in complete control.

But the Seminoles manufactured a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth to get within striking distance, then they tied it at 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth on a one-out, two-run double by sophomore shortstop Jordan Carrion.

It was the latest in a string of clutch plays by Carrion, who went 3-for-4 on the night with two runs scored and two RBIs.

"He's playing like a major-leaguer. Really and truly," Martin Jr. said, noting that Carrion also celebrated his 21st birthday on Wednesday.

After a scoreless 10th, Georgia Southern threatened in the top of the 11th with a single, a walk and a hit-by-pitch to load the bases with two outs.

That's when Martin Jr. called upon sophomore right-hander Carson Montgomery, who is scheduled to be the starting pitcher this Sunday at Clemson, to end the threat. And Montgomery delivered, recording a strikeout on just four pitches -- with at least one touching 97 mph.

"Those were pretty danged-good pitches," Martin Jr. said.

Then the Seminoles' offense, which had stranded 14 batters in the first 10 innings, came through to seal the deal.

Reese Albert led off with a single to right field. Then after an unsuccessful sacrifice bunt, Albert still advanced to second base on a walk by AJ Shaver. Carrion then walked to load the bases, and after pinch hitter Brock Mathis struck out, Tyler Martin drew the game-winning walk.

Martin laid off the first three pitches he saw to get ahead in the count 3-0. Then after taking a strike, he fouled off the next two pitches before laying off a fastball that soared high and outside for ball four.

It was his third walk of the night; he also reached once on a hit-by-pitch.

"I wish it had something to do with me," Martin Jr. said of his son Tyler's discipline at the plate. "He's always been that way. It's an innate ability to speed up, slow down, get barrels, but also the pitch recognition. As soon as it comes out of the hand, he knows whether it's going [to be a strike] or not."

The younger Martin led the Seminoles in walks one year ago, but there have been few as sweet as Wednesday night's. Not only because of the come-from-behind circumstances, but because it came against a Georgia Southern team that entered Wednesday's game with an RPI in the top 10 nationally.

"That is a big-time team," Martin Jr. said. "It's a good 'W' to get."

Notes: Senior third baseman Jackson Greene was sidelined Wednesday night while legging out a double. After the game, Martin Jr. said the athletic trainers hadn't determined whether it was a muscle strain or a cramp. ... FSU returns to action Friday at Clemson to begin a three-game ACC series.

