Recharged FSU squad set to face ACC's early leader, rival Miami

“I am excited about playing Miami because they are the No. 1 team in our league now, and that gives us a challenge to prepare ourselves and be on point,” FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said Monday. “This is the kind of challenge we need. We need this type of atmosphere in order for our guys to get a feel for what it is really like to compete at the highest level in the ACC.”

Jim Larranaga’s crew has won nine straight, sitting alone atop the ACC at 5-0 and 13-3 overall.

The ’Canes used a 5-0 run in the final minute to upset then-No. 2 Duke at Cameron-Indoor, also on Saturday night, in what was a continuation of a very impressive recent stretch. They come into the Tucker Center as one of the hottest teams in the nation and are undefeated since the start of December.

As positive of a performance as FSU (8-5, 2-2 ACC) enjoyed on Saturday, Miami might be one of the only teams in the country more thrilled with its weekend showing than the ’Noles.

FSU used a 50-point first half and a career performance from guard Caleb Mills to take down the Cardinals, 79-70, wiping away a 2-4 skid in their last six games and a disappointing loss the game prior to Wake Forest.

Fresh off a rejuvenating win against Louisville on Saturday, the Florida State men’s basketball team will stay home to face rival Miami at 8 p.m. tonight on the ACC Network.

One player who certainly competed at the highest level for the ’Noles last time out was Mills. After coming off a 2-for-13 shooting night versus Wake Forest, Mills poured in 23 points in the first half and finished with 27 after missing time due to foul trouble in the second.

The scoring outburst was just what FSU needed to get back on track.

“He’s shown that he has the ability to do that,” Hamilton said. “He has the ability to seize the moment. He realized that we have not been as consistent as we normally have in the past.”

Now, FSU will tangle with a terrific Miami backcourt quartet that features two of the ACC’s top eight scorers and has two key transfer additions.

Leading scorer Kameron McGusty comes in averaging 18 points per game with nearly six rebounds, while guard Isaiah Wong adds 16 per game and was already an all-conference performer last season.

Hamilton referred to the duo as, “tough shot-makers and tough shot-takers, and a different type of challenge from other teams.”

“They have really, really carved out a system that gives them a chance to specifically play to their strengths,” Hamilton said. “They are great creators off the bounce, they make tough shots, they create for each other. These guys can change directions, drive with either hand, and you can’t back off them because they have proven that they can knock down looks.”

Well-traveled guard transfer Charlie Moore, who previously played at Cal, Kansas and DePaul, teams with former George Mason guard Jordan Miller to give UM another pair of experienced players who bring their own unique skills.

Hamilton said Moore, who averages 12.4 points per game, presents major problems because of the way he forces opponents to extend their perimeter defense.

“Not only does he have the ability to create for his teammates, when he walks across half court, he’s open,” Hamilton said. “He has unbelievable range. He has courage and toughness. He is unbelievably quick and fast.

“They are a team that has all the making of a team that can do something really big in the postseason. They are prepared for just about anything, because they are an experienced team. They don’t get rattled. They make good decisions because they have been there and done that many times.”

This isn’t the first time Miami has been a threat under head coach Jim Larranaga. The coaching veteran has more than 1,000 career wins at various schools, including a memorable 2006 Final Four run with underdog George Mason, plus four tournament appearances and an ACC title at Miami.

He also has the respect of Hamilton, who praised Larranaga for being a great teacher and a great developer during Monday’s media availability.

“This is a team that has proven what they’re capable of doing. You have to take your hat off to Coach Larranaga, because he has created a system that fits the talent that he has,” Hamilton said. “They are going to be a handful for anybody.”

For FSU, the opportunity is there to rattle off back-to-back wins against the top two teams currently in the ACC standings.

Whatever happens tonight, Hamilton said the 2021-22 Seminoles are making progress and took a step in the right direction in the win over Louisville.

“It’s hard to lead when you have guys trying to learn how to follow. That’s the biggest challenge that we have. I love our kids, I love our attitude,” Hamilton said. “I think our potential is good. I think that our guys are finding out what it's like to compete at this level.

“You are going to see us continue to keep growing and coming together. We just hope we can continue to win our share of the games while we’re growing and developing. Hopefully, before too long, we’ll be a tough out for anybody.”

