Recruiting: Breaking down FSU Football's offers this week (6/27)
Along with landing a commitment from junior college tight end Koby Gross this week, Florida State's coaches also extended offers to a number of important prospects for the classes of 2021, '22 and '23.
Here's a complete breakdown of those offers, where the Seminoles stand with each prospect, and what to look for going forward.
(FSU offered on June 27) - DT coach Odell Haggins extended offer
The Skinny on FSU offering DE Gabe Dindy
Longtime FSU defensive line coach Odell Haggins has been cultivating a relationship with Gabe Dindy for a long time, and the Seminoles finally extended an offer this weekend. While this offer is significant for Dindy, the Seminoles will need to get him on campus for a visit before we have a strong feeling about his interest. Oklahoma and Florida are the main competition from what we hear, and South Florida is also in the mix. But the Sooners appear to be the biggest threat, according to sources close to his recruitment.
Dindy is originally from Louisiana, so he's not your typical in-state prospect. It will take a trip to FSU to get a sense for where the Seminoles stand. The good news is Dindy has expressed interest in visiting Tallahassee when the NCAA allows in-person recruiting again, but the bad news is we think Oklahoma has the lead for now.
(FSU offered on June 26) - OL coach Alex Atkins extended offer
The Skinny on FSU offering OT Ru'Quan Buckley
This was one of the more anticipated offers that FSU fans were waiting to hear about, as Ru'Quan Buckley has been talking with the Seminoles for about two months. Despite him being listed as a defensive end by Rivals, Buckley is being recruited by FSU more so at the offensive tackle position. He has very high interest in Florida State, and that interest went up a notch after landing the offer this week. "It's a very big one for me. I took a virtual visit recently, and I loved it all," Buckley said.
Atkins has been working hard on Buckley for the last month, so you felt this offer was coming. I get the impression FSU is the school that is trending for him right now after talking with a few people close to the situation. This recruitment is still just cranking up, however, as Nebraska is the main competition so far. West Virginia, Kentucky and Indiana are some of the other schools that have been pushing here. Buckley holds more than 15 offers.
(FSU offered on June 25) - OL coach Alex Atkins extended offer
The Skinny on FSU offering OL Payton Kirkland
Even though he's a 2023 prospect, FSU's move to offer offensive lineman Payton Kirkland early is significant for several reasons. One, it's certainly a position that is a top priority. Two, he's a player who grew up as a fan of the Seminoles and already has high interest in the program. Kirkland spoke very highly of FSU before the offer, and he was even more excited once it came on Thursday.
OL coach Alex Atkins extended the offer after building a relationship with Kirkland over the past month. There are a lot of teams in the mix here, though, as Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan State, South Carolina and Penn State are all in the picture. Penn State and Florida seem to be the biggest competition so far, but FSU sits in a very good spot in this recruitment.
