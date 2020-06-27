Along with landing a commitment from junior college tight end Koby Gross this week, Florida State's coaches also extended offers to a number of important prospects for the classes of 2021, '22 and '23. Here's a complete breakdown of those offers, where the Seminoles stand with each prospect, and what to look for going forward. Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Damari Alston is one of the best running backs in the South. FSU offered the 2022 prospect this week (Rivals.com)

(FSU offered on June 27) - DT coach Odell Haggins extended offer The Skinny on FSU offering DE Gabe Dindy Longtime FSU defensive line coach Odell Haggins has been cultivating a relationship with Gabe Dindy for a long time, and the Seminoles finally extended an offer this weekend. While this offer is significant for Dindy, the Seminoles will need to get him on campus for a visit before we have a strong feeling about his interest. Oklahoma and Florida are the main competition from what we hear, and South Florida is also in the mix. But the Sooners appear to be the biggest threat, according to sources close to his recruitment. Dindy is originally from Louisiana, so he's not your typical in-state prospect. It will take a trip to FSU to get a sense for where the Seminoles stand. The good news is Dindy has expressed interest in visiting Tallahassee when the NCAA allows in-person recruiting again, but the bad news is we think Oklahoma has the lead for now.