Recruiting: Breaking down FSU Football's offers this week (7/12)
While most of the talk this past week revolved around whether there would be a college football season in 2020, Florida State's football coaches were still focused on the future, extending offers to some more talented underclassmen.
The Seminoles again showed that they will be going after not only the best players in Florida and Georgia, but also in other parts of the country where they have connections. The highest-rated prospect of this group is a four-star running back from Colorado.
Here's a complete breakdown of each of those offers, where the Seminoles stand with each prospect, and what to look for going forward.
(Offered on July 9) - OL coach Alex Atkins extended offer
The Skinny on FSU offering OL Daughtry Richardson
While Daughtry Richardson did transfer to Miami Edison, this is essentially another local kid that FSU would like to land for the 2022 class. He's a Tallahassee native that attended Godby High before leaving for Edison. He's quite familiar with Florida State and has checked out the school several times, including this past January. So the current staff, led by OL coach Alex Atkins, has been on Richardson for awhile.
Tennessee is the other big school to offer, but make no mistake, the 'Noles are the favorite in this race. FSU was his favorite team growing up, and he really seems to like the new coaches.
"FSU is my dream school, so this was pretty big," Richardson said of the offer. "On Coach Atkins, I liked how he taught me new things -- like he sat down and talked to me about a lot of stuff about life and everything. I like how he kept his word. He told me he was gone take care of me (with an offer), and he did."
(Offered on July 8) - RB coach David Johnson, HC Mike Norvell extended offer
The Skinny on FSU offering RB Gavin Sawchuk
It's another week and another big offer to a talented running back, as the Seminoles are making a push for Colorado four-star prospect Gavin Sawchuk. The dynamic 2022 athlete stated that FSU is up there with Oklahoma and Oregon on his list right now. Alabama, Arizona State, Michigan, Michigan State and Nebraska are some of the other programs Sawchuk has consistently mentioned.
There's a previously relationship here with FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, from what we hear. And when in-person recruiting opens back up, Sawchuk plans to check out Alabama and FSU during a trip to the Southeast. It looked like Oklahoma was the early leader for Sawchuk, but with all the new offers coming in, he wants to take visits before releasing a top list of schools.
