While most of the talk this past week revolved around whether there would be a college football season in 2020, Florida State's football coaches were still focused on the future, extending offers to some more talented underclassmen.

The Seminoles again showed that they will be going after not only the best players in Florida and Georgia, but also in other parts of the country where they have connections. The highest-rated prospect of this group is a four-star running back from Colorado.

Here's a complete breakdown of each of those offers, where the Seminoles stand with each prospect, and what to look for going forward.

