Recruiting: Breaking down FSU Football's offers this week (7/18)
Florida State's football coaching staff kept its eye on the future this week, extending offers to a half-dozen underclassmen who are already high on their radar. And as has been the case recently, the Seminoles are busy pursuing prospects that they had prior relationships with -- which means several are from outside of Florida and Georgia.
Here's a complete breakdown of each of those offers, where the Seminoles stand with each prospect, and what to look for going forward.
(Offered on July 16) - WR coach Ron Dugans, OC Kenny Dillingham extended offer
The Skinny on FSU offering WR Talyn Shettron
Four-star receiver Talyn Shettron is certainly not lacking for interest as Oklahoma, Baylor and Oklahoma State are heavily in the mix. Shettron is not in a hurry to make a decision, but he' is anxious to see Florida State. From what we hear, he is intrigued by what head coach Mike Norvell and his staff did offensively when they were at Memphis. He also has a previous relationship with offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who recruited the receiver when he was at Auburn. Oklahoma appears to be the favorite at this stage.
(Offered on July 15) - WR coach Ron Dugans extended offer
The Skinny on FSU offering WR Jaleel Skinner
It's no surprise that South Carolina and Clemson are the biggest factors in Jaleel Skinner's recruitment, but I'm told by someone close to Skinner that FSU's offer puts the 'Noles right there at the top. The four-star receiver is very tight with FSU commit Joshua Burrell, and he's also done his research into how prolific Norvell's offenses were at Memphis. I would consider FSU and South Carolina the two favorites right now based on the intel I've picked up.
