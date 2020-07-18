 FSU football offers scholarships to several top recruits for '22, '23 classes
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-18 20:58:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting: Breaking down FSU Football's offers this week (7/18)

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

Florida State's football coaching staff kept its eye on the future this week, extending offers to a half-dozen underclassmen who are already high on their radar. And as has been the case recently, the Seminoles are busy pursuing prospects that they had prior relationships with -- which means several are from outside of Florida and Georgia.

Here's a complete breakdown of each of those offers, where the Seminoles stand with each prospect, and what to look for going forward.

Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial.

FSU offers another star running back in the 2022 class, Trevor Etienne.
FSU offers another star running back in the 2022 class, Trevor Etienne. (Rivals.com)

(Offered on July 16) - WR coach Ron Dugans, OC Kenny Dillingham extended offer

The Skinny on FSU offering WR Talyn Shettron

Four-star receiver Talyn Shettron is certainly not lacking for interest as Oklahoma, Baylor and Oklahoma State are heavily in the mix. Shettron is not in a hurry to make a decision, but he' is anxious to see Florida State. From what we hear, he is intrigued by what head coach Mike Norvell and his staff did offensively when they were at Memphis. He also has a previous relationship with offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who recruited the receiver when he was at Auburn. Oklahoma appears to be the favorite at this stage.

(Offered on July 15) - WR coach Ron Dugans extended offer

The Skinny on FSU offering WR Jaleel Skinner

It's no surprise that South Carolina and Clemson are the biggest factors in Jaleel Skinner's recruitment, but I'm told by someone close to Skinner that FSU's offer puts the 'Noles right there at the top. The four-star receiver is very tight with FSU commit Joshua Burrell, and he's also done his research into how prolific Norvell's offenses were at Memphis. I would consider FSU and South Carolina the two favorites right now based on the intel I've picked up.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}