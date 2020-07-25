The Seminoles also extended several offers for future classes, and here is a complete breakdown of each prospect who received an offer from the 'Noles and where things stand.

(Offered on July 24) - DT coach Odell Haggins extended offer

The Skinny on FSU offering DT Domonique Orange

Florida State has been busy this year going after talented defensive tackles, and the staff extended another offer for a younger prospect on Friday with Domonique Orange out of Missouri. From what we've heard, FSU defensive line coach Odell Haggins has been talking with Orange for a while before extending the official offer on Friday.

It's still early in the recruiting process, but Orange already holds 10 offers now, including Georgia, Texas A&M and Kentucky. And those seem to be the main competition for the 'Noles at this stage. Orange would like to make a trip to FSU when things open up, and he's particularly interested in checking out a game in person. The 300-plus pound DT does not claim a leader yet, but the Aggies are likely going to be a key factor.