Along with extending offers to more underclassmen in the 2022 and '23 classes, Florida State also made four key offers this week for defensive players in the class of 2021. Here's a complete breakdown of each of those offers, where the Seminoles stand with each prospect, and what to look for going forward.

The 'Noles are officially in the mix now for 2021 edge rusher DE Kyran Montgomery. (GoldandBlack.com)

(Offered on July 3) - OL coach Alex Atkins extended offer The Skinny on FSU offering OL Elijah Pritchett FSU OL coach Alex Atkins has very strong connections in the state of Georgia, and Elijah Pritchett is just the latest Peach State lineman to receive an offer from the Seminoles. Atkins has had a relationship with Pritchett for quite some time, and while there are no leaders right now in this one, Pritchett was planning to attend FSU's spring game if not for the pandemic. Tennessee, South Carolina and Arizona State are some of main schools in the mix, and I'm told South Carolina and FSU are among the first visits he plans to take when things open back up in recruiting. He also plans to see other schools down the line, as it's still early in his recruitment.