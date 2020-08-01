Here is a complete breakdown of each prospect who received an offer from the 'Noles and where things stand.

Florida State's football coaches continued laying the foundation for the future this week by extending offers to prospects in the class of 2022 and beyond.

(Offered on July 31) - Area recruiter John Papuchis extended offer

The Skinny on FSU offering WR Peter Kikwata

Florida State continued its push into the "DMV" (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) area again this week to offer another talented wide receiver, Peter Kikwata. I'm told that FSU assistant coach John Papuchis, who previously coached at Maryland, has a connection with Kikwata and has known him for over a year.

I don't get the sense right now that there is a leader or pecking order of top schools. However, I do get the impression he wants to visit Maryland, Penn State, Miami, Pittsburgh and Florida State. He is likely to see FSU and Miami on the same trip when he's able to take visits.