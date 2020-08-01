Recruiting: Breaking down FSU Football's offers this week (8/1)
Florida State's football coaches continued laying the foundation for the future this week by extending offers to prospects in the class of 2022 and beyond.
Here is a complete breakdown of each prospect who received an offer from the 'Noles and where things stand.
Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
(Offered on July 31) - Area recruiter John Papuchis extended offer
The Skinny on FSU offering WR Peter Kikwata
Florida State continued its push into the "DMV" (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) area again this week to offer another talented wide receiver, Peter Kikwata. I'm told that FSU assistant coach John Papuchis, who previously coached at Maryland, has a connection with Kikwata and has known him for over a year.
I don't get the sense right now that there is a leader or pecking order of top schools. However, I do get the impression he wants to visit Maryland, Penn State, Miami, Pittsburgh and Florida State. He is likely to see FSU and Miami on the same trip when he's able to take visits.
(Offered on July 30) - OL coach Alex Atkins extended offer
The Skinny on FSU offering OL Joe Brunner
Atkins extended an offer to yet another out-of-state offensive line prospect, Wisconsin's Joe Brunner, but this one could be the toughest of any to pull. As you might imagine, the home-state Badgers are the team to beat early in this one. Brunner does want to take visits, and I hear he certainly wants to get over to FSU since he's been talking with Atkins for awhile. Iowa is another school that is in the mix here, along with Penn State.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news