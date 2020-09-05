Here's a look at the prospects FSU extended scholarship offers to this week, and what each offer means to the 'Noles.

Even with Florida State's 2020 football season only one week away from kicking off, the Seminoles' coaching staff has kept one eye firmly planted on recruiting.

(Offered on 9/1) DBs coach Marcus Woodson extended offer

The Skinny on FSU offering DB Tyler Woodard

Florida State has been very active with a number of defensive backs for the class of 2022, and this one was a natural fit since the Seminoles' staff already had a relationship with Memphis cornerback Tyler Woodard. Not only does Woodard know head coach Mike Norvell and others from their time at Memphis, but he also had a bond with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson.

To land Woodard, FSU will likely have to beat out the likes of LSU and Alabama, which obviously won't be easy. But the prior relationships should give the ' Noles a chance, and Woodard does plan to take a visit to FSU as soon as possible.