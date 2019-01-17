Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-17 15:39:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting Chat Rewind: All the latest info on FSU's class of 2019

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant.com
@AslanHodges
Director of Digital Media

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive Football coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial

Recruiting Chat featuring Michael Langston and Aslan Hajivandi -- Week of Jan. 16, 2019

If you don't have time to watch the whole Chat video, be sure to check out the written breakdown Michael provided on the Premium Recruiting Board.

Among the topics covered:

* Is Florida State out of the running with four-star defensive lineman Charles Moore?

* Latest intel on offensive line recruiting, including updates on potential transfers.

* Updates on QB prospects and FSU's chances of landing a 4-star signal-caller.

* What's the latest with FSU DB commit Travis Jay? Which schools visited him this week?

* Check out an early list of the official visitors scheduled to be at FSU for Jan. 25 weekend and more.

Click here to read all of Michael's chat nuggets.

If you're not yet a Warchant subscriber, start your FREE TRIAL today!

Chihzacagjfneot59azt
Get your FREE 30-day risk free trial subscription
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}