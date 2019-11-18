Recruiting impact? Our Michael Langston explains how this move could affect FSU's 2020 class

Two weeks after Willie Taggart was dismissed from the Florida State football program, the Seminoles now have parted ways with one of his top assistants.

David Kelly, who was the Seminoles' wide receivers coach in 2018 before moving into a full-time recruiting coordinator role this year, is no longer with the program, the university has confirmed.

Former Seminole star Mario Edwards Sr., who has been in an off-field support role, will now become an on-field assistant moving forward.

