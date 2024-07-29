Recruiting: Elite Camp notes and quotes, Sunday visitors at practice
It was a busy weekend on the recruiting front for the Florida State football program. On Saturday the Seminoles hosted approximately 60 prospects for their final high school camp for the 2024-2025 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news