Recruiting: Feb. 1 Junior Day Visitors' List (will be updated)

Florida State is set to host its third Junior Day recruiting in as many weeks on Saturday. This is the last weekend college football programs can host prospects on campus with the NCAA Dead Period going into effect on Monday, Feb. 3.

The next time prospects can visit FSU will begin on March 3 when the NCAA Quiet Period begins, which runs through April 14. Coaches will be allowed to visit prospects off campus again starting on April 15, and that Contact Period will run through May 24.

Here is a look at some of the prospect's FSU is expected to host this weekend. We will continue to update the list of prospects expected to be on-campus this weekend throughout the day on Friday.