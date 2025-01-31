Advertisement
Published Jan 31, 2025
Recruiting: Feb. 1 Junior Day Visitors' List (will be updated)
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@OsceolaPat

Florida State is set to host its third Junior Day recruiting in as many weeks on Saturday. This is the last weekend college football programs can host prospects on campus with the NCAA Dead Period going into effect on Monday, Feb. 3.

The next time prospects can visit FSU will begin on March 3 when the NCAA Quiet Period begins, which runs through April 14. Coaches will be allowed to visit prospects off campus again starting on April 15, and that Contact Period will run through May 24.

Here is a look at some of the prospect's FSU is expected to host this weekend. We will continue to update the list of prospects expected to be on-campus this weekend throughout the day on Friday.

2026 prospects

Advertisement

2027 prospects

2028 prospects

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Advertisement