Recruiting: FSU offers top JUCO WR, others over the last week

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff continue to stay active on the recruiting front as they have extended a number of offers to prospects from the 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes. Here is list of the offers the Seminoles have extended over the last week.

2025 offers

Scott is considered one of the top JUCO prospects in the country. Rivals has him rated as the 33rd-best overall player in the JUCO ranks for this year. FSU is by far his most high-profile offer. He also has offers from Coastal Carolina, UMass, Temple and UTEP and the FBS level. Scott also has a number of offers at the FCS level. He is expected to take an official visit to FSU sometime before the end of the Seminoles' season.

2026 offers

Brooks is an unranked prospect, but his offer list suggest that it's only a matter of time before he has some stars beside his name. Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan State and Cincinnati have also offered Brooks.

Another unranked recruit that will be at some point. His offer list also includes Colorado, Kentucky, Miami, Purdue, USF, UCF, Syracuse and West Virgina.

Jennings is a highly ranked prospect. He is rated as the 21-st best safety prospect in the country and his a Rivals250 recruit. He has been committed to Michigan since this summer. His other offers include Arkansas, Duke, Florida, GT, Indiana, Kansas State and Louisville among others.

Odem has been committed to UNC since early September. He is rated by Rivals as the 60th-best wide receiver in his class. His other FBS offers include Jacksonville State, Ole Miss, UCF, West Virginia and Penn State.

Gilmer has seen his recruiting profile rise over the course of his junior season. He is now ranked as the 39th-best offensive tackle prospect in his class. Gilmer has also picked up offers from Florida, UCF, Miami and Washington since the beginning of this season. Arkansas, Auburn, Houston, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pitt, Syracuse, TCU and UCF are all programs that extended offers prior to his junior season. He has taken visits to Arkansas and Pitt.

Wilmes has offers from Arkansas, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Clemson and Wisconsin among others. The early leaders look to Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. He has taken unofficial visits to all three schools.

Jackson is rated as the 40th-best safety prospect in the country and has been committed to Florida since July. He also has offers from Georgia, NC State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, LSU and Missouri just to name a few.

2028 offers