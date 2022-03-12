Recruiting: FSU raises stock with trio of 2024 Georgia defenders

All three Georgia products broke down what they saw from the Seminoles during key visits.

After primarily focusing on the 2023 recruiting cycle with last week’s Elite Junior Camp, Florida State’s coaching staff brought in an enormous group of both 2023 and 2024 prospects on Saturday.

Linebacker and safety hybrid Myles Graham made his way to FSU’s campus for the second time on Saturday, and he didn’t mince words, saying he “loved” the visit and the ’Noles are one of his “top schools right now.”

“I had a great time. Definitely looking forward to being back. It was great,” Graham said. “The coaches showed a lot of love, they loved me and my family, so it was great.”

Graham broke down the message FSU head coach Mike Norvell and the rest of the coaching staff had for him.

“They were definitely really real with me. Talked about real-life stuff. They talked about if I get to play here, I won’t love it all the time,” Graham said. “But they want what’s best for me, they are going to always do what’s best for me. They showed a lot of love, real love, tough love.

“There’s going to be days where you want to quit, but you have to keep going. He’s going to push me to be the best man that I can be.”

While Graham is listed as a defensive back, he said FSU co-defensive coordinators Adam Fuller and Randy Shannon like him to fit in the middle of the defense at the moment.

“Mostly at the linebacker position. They love me there,” Graham said. “They think I am very versatile, so I can play many positions.”

When it comes to Shannon, Graham shared that the former head coach gave him some advice on the ins-and-outs of player and coach relationships in college football and also advice he can take with him in the future.

“It was my first time meeting him. He is definitely a legendary dude. He’s sent many linebackers to the league. He’s coached some of the greats,” Graham said. “So, he talked about kinda just football stuff. How difficult the linebacker position is.”

Where does FSU stand with Graham after the visit?

“They’re definitely one of my top schools right now. I loved it. It was great,” Graham said. “I had lots of fun. I always want a family feeling wherever I go, so they definitely gave me that.”

Graham added which other programs stand out in his recruitment.

“I haven’t really narrowed it down,” Graham said. “Some of my big-time offers are Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State. Just those right now.”

Later this spring, Graham has plans to visit Ohio State, Auburn, Tennessee, and Florida, among others. He also expressed a desire to make it back to FSU again.

“I’ll definitely be back,” Graham said. “I don’t have any set dates to get back yet, but I’ll definitely be back for sure.”