Recruiting: FSU raises stock with trio of 2024 Georgia defenders
After primarily focusing on the 2023 recruiting cycle with last week’s Elite Junior Camp, Florida State’s coaching staff brought in an enormous group of both 2023 and 2024 prospects on Saturday.
FSU hosted a trio of four-star uncommitted sophomores, making big impressions on linebacker Myles Graham, athlete KingJoseph Edwards and defensive end Champ Thompson.
All three Georgia products broke down what they saw from the Seminoles during key visits.
Graham: FSU ‘one of my top schools’
Linebacker and safety hybrid Myles Graham made his way to FSU’s campus for the second time on Saturday, and he didn’t mince words, saying he “loved” the visit and the ’Noles are one of his “top schools right now.”
“I had a great time. Definitely looking forward to being back. It was great,” Graham said. “The coaches showed a lot of love, they loved me and my family, so it was great.”
Graham broke down the message FSU head coach Mike Norvell and the rest of the coaching staff had for him.
“They were definitely really real with me. Talked about real-life stuff. They talked about if I get to play here, I won’t love it all the time,” Graham said. “But they want what’s best for me, they are going to always do what’s best for me. They showed a lot of love, real love, tough love.
“There’s going to be days where you want to quit, but you have to keep going. He’s going to push me to be the best man that I can be.”
While Graham is listed as a defensive back, he said FSU co-defensive coordinators Adam Fuller and Randy Shannon like him to fit in the middle of the defense at the moment.
“Mostly at the linebacker position. They love me there,” Graham said. “They think I am very versatile, so I can play many positions.”
When it comes to Shannon, Graham shared that the former head coach gave him some advice on the ins-and-outs of player and coach relationships in college football and also advice he can take with him in the future.
“It was my first time meeting him. He is definitely a legendary dude. He’s sent many linebackers to the league. He’s coached some of the greats,” Graham said. “So, he talked about kinda just football stuff. How difficult the linebacker position is.”
Where does FSU stand with Graham after the visit?
“They’re definitely one of my top schools right now. I loved it. It was great,” Graham said. “I had lots of fun. I always want a family feeling wherever I go, so they definitely gave me that.”
Graham added which other programs stand out in his recruitment.
“I haven’t really narrowed it down,” Graham said. “Some of my big-time offers are Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State. Just those right now.”
Later this spring, Graham has plans to visit Ohio State, Auburn, Tennessee, and Florida, among others. He also expressed a desire to make it back to FSU again.
“I’ll definitely be back,” Graham said. “I don’t have any set dates to get back yet, but I’ll definitely be back for sure.”
Edwards recaps ‘very exciting’ FSU visit
One of the more versatile top defenders in the country, athlete KingJoseph Edwards lines up in several spots for Buford High, but FSU sees Edwards as a defensive end in college. Edwards shared his overall impression of his FSU trip.
“It was very exciting to visit on campus,” Edwards said. “I talked with plenty of coaches and the head coach Mike Norvell.”
Asked what stands out about FSU, Edwards said, "the history behind Florida State. And the coaches. They are very personable and I like talking to them.”
During the visit, Edwards received a lot of attention from both coach Norvell and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.
Edwards said Fuller’s message to him was to “find your perfect fit." Edwards also recapped a unique talk with Norvell:
“I was very surprised. I have never had that type of conversation with a head coach before,” he said. “So, I was very surprised with the vibe around him and showing me around campus and stuff.”
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end said he “for sure,” has plans to make a return visit to FSU, likely at the Seminoles’ spring game on April 9.
“I was very comfortable around them,” Edwards said. “They talked to me a lot. I was very comfortable."
Another staff member Edwards is very close with is director of player relations Kenyatta Watson, who is his main contact with FSU.
“I have known him for a very long time, probably since middle school,” Edwards said. “So, him being here. It’s kind of like a flashback to old times and seeing him.”
Finally, Edwards broke down how he feels about FSU following his visit.
“They’re pretty high," Edwards said. "I like it a lot around here,”
Thompson likes well-rounded approach from Norvell, 'Noles
FSU also brought in defensive end Champ Thompson, who already has a good relationship with offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, and others on the staff.
Thompson said he appreciated a well-rounded approach from the FSU staff.
“I had a great experience. I liked that the first thing we talked about before even football in the meeting was about the academics,” Thompson said. “That’s really big. Just life after football... the coaches, they didn’t sugarcoat anything. They give it you straight up."
That included conversations with Haggins.
“He’s real. I like that,” Thompson said.
FSU and head coach Mike Norvell offered Thompson during the visit, and now the ’Noles are turning up the heat for the four-star.
“They gave me a message like, this is the place for me,” Thompson said. “[Norvell] told me that I am a great player and this is a place where I can come to shine.”
This was Thompson’s third visit to FSU, and he said he always coveted an FSU offer.
“I was happy, I was very happy and excited,” Thompson said. “This is one of the first schools that I ever thought about going to, like always. I always liked Florida State.”
“I feel like they are most definitely on the list of schools I want to go to,” Thompson said, before also expressing an interest in Georgia Tech.
Thompson wants to visit FSU again, either later in March or for the ’Noles’ spring game.
