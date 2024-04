Florida State will hold its annual Spring Showcase on Saturday in Doak Campbell Stadium as it nears the completion of its 2024 spring practice period. As you might expect, some of the top prospects in the state of Florida and from around the southeast are expected to be on-campus to watch FSU in action.

Here is a list of players that the Osceola expects to see in and around the Moore Center and Doak Campbell Stadium this weekend. We will continue to update the list of expected visitors throughout the week.