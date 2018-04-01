Having been on campus just six weeks ago for Junior Day, Rivals100 wide receiver John Dunmore didn't need to learn much about Florida State this time around.

The Hollywood, Fla., product called FSU his "dream school" the last time he was in Tallahassee, and that visit couldn't have gone much better as he picked up a scholarship offer from head coach Willie Taggart.

On Saturday, the goal was seeing what his family thought of the Seminoles.

"It was a big day for me and my family to see how they did things," Dunmore said. "They (my family) thought it was a really good visit. They treated us like part of the family. They felt very comfortable if I went to FSU."



Dunmore, who Rivals rates as the nation's No. 7 wide receiver, spent much of the time with FSU receivers coach David Kelly. He and Kelly already had a strong connection before the Junior Day visit, and it has only grown stronger since.

"He's a real cool dude," Dunmore said. "He has made me a big priority. He keeps it real, and I can definitely see him being my receivers coach."

Although he didn't have any major questions remaining after his Junior Day visit, Dunmore said this trip was great because he got to see everything in a more laid-back atmosphere.

"Today was more individual [for me] and my family," Dunmore said. "Junior Day is more of a group visit. I got to see everything. It was very chill, laid back ... got a chance to see the campus and everything. Then also see the practice. The intensity was very high, and I really like what the receivers are doing out there, doing their thing."

The four-star prospect, who once was committed to Florida before changing his mind in January, also got another chance to speak one-on-one with Taggart. But he said he's not ready to name a leader publicly.

"It was like a big bro, little bro conversation," Dunmore said. "It was a lot of chit-chatting in being around each other. Relaxing for sure. ... I want to carefully weigh my options. But on FSU, I feel very much up there. They treat me different. My decision will probably be at the [Under Armour All-America] game."