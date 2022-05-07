Recruiting Insider: FSU hosts trio of intriguing talents

In the current recruiting cycle, the highest-rated prospect FSU hosted on Saturday was cornerback Avery Stuart.

First, Stuart broke down the visit to FSU overall.

“Today was very eye-opening,” Stuart said. “I didn’t think Florida State had that much to offer.”

During the trip, the four-star cornerback learned a lot about the FSU staff and their approach with prospects.

“How personal the coaches are, how they want to get to know you. And you for you,” Stuart said. “How they want the best for you in everything you do, one percent better one day at a time.”

Stuart certainly appreciated what Mike Norvell had to tell him when he met with the FSU head coach.

“Like I said, how personal he was. He was very direct,” Stuart said. “If you don’t want to work, don’t come to FSU.”

When it came to defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, Stuart again came away impressed.

“Very mind-opening," Stuart said. “He’s a family man and he’s a man of faith.”

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Stuart recently released a top six of FSU, Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan State and Miami.

“I mean, every school that I put in my top six, I knew that there was something special about them,” Stuart said. “So, they are still staying the same, as of my top six.”

The Montgomery, Ala., native expressed an interest to possibly take an official to FSU, but doesn’t have firm plans yet.