Recruiting priorities change from year to year, but there will never be a year that Florida State fans aren't excited about the possibility of adding some high-quality offensive linemen. And the Seminoles definitely had some important OL visitors on campus this past weekend, including four-star guard Qaeshon Sapp and three-star tackle Daughtry Richardson.

While Richardson is a standout at Miami Central High School, he actually is from Tallahassee and was thrilled to get back on campus for the Seminoles' spring game, and to meet many other high-level recruits.

"Oh, this is my city in Tallahassee," Richardson said. "Born and raised here. I love it here at FSU. Seeing this kind of talent is a lot of fun in getting to know everyone, being around four- or five-stars or great talent."

Richardson, who said he talks frequently with Sapp and FSU commit Travis Hunter, is apparently closing in on his college decision -- even before the NCAA opens up in-person recruiting this summer. He said he wants to announce his college choice on Mother's Day, May 9.

"I'm ready for it," Richardson said. "I've enjoyed the recruiting process, and now it's just another step in life, and I'm looking forward to it."

When it came to discussing the Florida State Seminoles, Richardson went in-depth about his connection with the school and his fondness for FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins.

"Coach Atkins is a really good dude," the offensive tackle said. "Really good guy. Funny, down to earth and very real. I remember the day I was in his office (before the pandemic), he told me, 'I'm going to offer you once you get your grades together.' I did that, and he offered me.

"Then with FSU, I grew up watching them a lot. So my interest has always been very high. I would say with this staff, it's the intensity they bring to everything they do that stands out."

According to Richardson, FSU likes him as a left tackle prospect.