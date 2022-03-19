Recruiting Insider: FSU makes two key offers; 5-star QB Dante Moore visits

Tampa cornerback Eddie Pleasant finally got the good news he was waiting on Saturday as the Seminoles extended an offer right at the beginning of his unofficial visit. Pleasant also visited FSU a week ago, and just like last week, the three-star DB could not stop giving high praise to the Seminoles.

"Yeah, we were in the education building talking and they pulled me aside and said, 'We were supposed to offer you last weekend,' but I had to leave early to go to my LSU visit. I didn't really leave early, but everything happens for a reason. I'm so blessed. Coach [Adam] Fuller extended the offer."

Pleasant visited last week with his 7-on-7 team. This visit allowed him to connect with the FSU staff individually, and the rising star came away very impressed.

"I talked with the head coach for about 45 minutes and learned a lot of things about him. He's a great dude," Pleasant said. "I talked with Adam Fuller about family. I'm very interested in FSU. They showed a lot today."

The three-star cornerback also talked about why this offer was so big for him.

"Hometown. I'm from Florida, and I grew up watching FSU," he said. "Jalen Ramsey, Deion Sanders, one of the best corners of all time. FSU is FSU, man. I'm definitely hard interested. I'm actually going to visit again as I'm going to go to a spring practice. I can't wait to see what the future holds. Could be the spring game on April 9th."

So has anything surprised Pleasant during the two visits to FSU?

"I would say the coaches," he said. "They put you in a different room with each coach, like when I talked with Coach Norvell. I thought that was big and that meant a lot to me that they care that much about me. So that was big."

Pleasant also discussed more about his relationship with co-defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, who has been his main recruiter.