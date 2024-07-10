The NCAA's recruiting calendar may be in a Dead Period but there is still a ton of activity taking place as FSU and other college football programs continue to build their recruiting classes for 2025 and beyond.

The Seminoles have added seven commitments to its 2025 recruiting class over the last two weeks. They have also extended a handful of offers to prospects in the classes of 2026 and 2027 over the same time frame.

The Osceola takes a look at who the Seminoles have extended offers to over the last two weeks.