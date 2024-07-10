Advertisement
Recruiting not slowing down in July, FSU extends multiple offers

Patrick Burnham • TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
@OsceolaPat

The NCAA's recruiting calendar may be in a Dead Period but there is still a ton of activity taking place as FSU and other college football programs continue to build their recruiting classes for 2025 and beyond.

The Seminoles have added seven commitments to its 2025 recruiting class over the last two weeks. They have also extended a handful of offers to prospects in the classes of 2026 and 2027 over the same time frame.

The Osceola takes a look at who the Seminoles have extended offers to over the last two weeks.

2026 offers

Other offers: Auburn, USF, UCF, Georgia, Georgia Tech, NC State, Alabama, Tennessee, LSU and SMU.

Unofficial visits: Georgia Tech (multiple)

Other offers: LSU, Houston, Minnesota, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TAMU and TCU.

Unofficial visits: Wisconsin, Oklahoma State

Other offers: Michigan, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Texas, Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida, South Carolina, Notre Dame, NC State, Arkansas. UCF, Miami, USC and UCF.

Unofficial visits: Ohio State, Auburn (multiple), Texas (multiple), Tennessee, Georgia Tech

Other offers: Georgia, Illinois, Michigan State, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Stanford, Duke and Miami.

Unofficial visits: None reported by the Rivals network.

Other offers: Arkansas, TAMU, Ohio State, Clemson, Tennessee, LSU, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Georgia, Rutgers, Penn State and ECU.

Unofficial visits: WVU, VT, WFU, Penn State, UVA, Duke, UNC, Maryland, Notre Dame

2027 offer

Other offers: West Virginia and Indiana

2028 offer

